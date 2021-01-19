2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

In an injury-shortened college career, Pittsburgh edge rusher Rashad Weaver still managed to be a very productive player. What kind of game would he bring to the Giants?

EDGE RASHAD WEAVER

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 270 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Pittsburgh

A former 3-star recruit out of Cooper City High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Weaver was very productive in his senior season after returning from the ACL tear, and he earned Consensus All-American and First Team All-ACC honors.

Had 109 tackles, 34 for a loss, 17 sacks, nine passes defended, and five forced fumbles in three seasons.

Notables

He tore his right ACL in training camp of the 2019 season that forced him to miss the year. He returned to the field in 2020 and played nine games, recording 34 tackles, 14 for a loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Was also voted a first-team All-America selection by CBS Sports, ESPN, Phil Steele, and Pro Football Focus. Finished as a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award (presented to the national defensive player of the year).

Traits

A long pass rusher who possesses marginal athletic ability and lacks the desired explosiveness (2nd and 3rd step more specifically) and quickness to be a premier pass rusher - more brains than juice. Not a fluid mover.

He played predominantly in a four man front as a 5-Technique and would occasionally kick inside to a 4i and 3-Technique. He could be a 3-4 base end at the next level but may need to get a bit stronger at the point of attack for that jump to the NFL.

Weaver seemed to lose a step after returning from the torn ACL. Plays with a high pad level is a bit stiff and isn’t consistent enough bending at the top of the arc. He is a crafty pass rusher and does an excellent job with his hands; he uses his inside hand well to either stun, grab cloth/pull, and then dip his same side shoulder around the outside to rip through tackles; this is where he can bend around the edge. However, he’s not a natural bender.

Could use his length a bit more as a pass rusher, and it would benefit him if he could keep a lower center of gravity. He overplays the pass at times and flies up the arc leaving run gaps a bit exposed. He possesses an inside spin move that he flashes in a timely manner. He does an excellent job reading quarterbacks and getting his hands into passing lanes to knock balls down or forced off-angled throws for quarterbacks.

He does an adequate job setting the edge, but the high pad level hinders his already sufficient play strength in a phone booth. He has a wide tackle radius but doesn’t consistently finish tackles with the vigor that may be desired, mostly when in pursuit. With that said, when squared up, he rips at the football and forced fumbles.

When expecting the run, he sees the field well as a run defender. He has a very good ability to key and diagnose what he sees - plays with a high level of football intelligence.

Overall, Weaver’s pre-draft process is important. With a good Reese’s Senior Bowl, if he wins a lot of his one-on-ones and takes well to coaching, he could slightly rise up draft boards.

If the medical checks at the combine check out, and he can perform athletically in the underwear Olympics, then Day 2 consideration probably isn’t extreme, especially given his college pedigree in terms of awards.

Also, he seems to be heralded for his effort and is a great locker room guy. I don’t have him that high on my big board, but I am rooting for him.

