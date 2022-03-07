2022 NFL Combine Stock Report

Tom Rudawsky looks at three prospects who really helped their draft stock and three who didn't following the conclusion of the NFL combine.

With the NFL Combine now complete, the pre-draft process forges ahead and will hone in on pro days leading up to April’s NFL Draft.

Last week’s combine in Indianapolis represented a golden opportunity for all prospects to make their mark on and off the field. Every year, prospects use the combine to increase their draft stock and, in turn, make millions of dollars.

However, there are some others that don’t exactly take advantage of the opportunity. Below are three winners and losers from the week based on their testing numbers and on-field performance.

So here is our recap of who helped their draft stock and who did not.

Stock Up

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

During Davis’ time on the field Saturday, Twitter just about crashed due to the influx of buzz he was receiving, and deservedly so.

For starters, the gigantic 6-foot-6, 341-pound nose tackle ran an unbelievable 4.78 40 yard dash. Four-point seven eight! That was a faster time than five tight ends and four quarterbacks, all weighing around 80-100 pounds less than the behemoth.

Then, he posted a 10-foot-3 broad jump, better than 14 of the wide receivers at the event, who are all 110+ pounds lighter than Davis. For context of where this ranked in his position group, Davis jumped 11 inches farther than any other defensive tackle, and the median jump among all defensive tackles was 8 feet, 11 inches.

The Georgia product was already a fascinating prospect in this year’s draft due to his size, but because of the way Davis ran and moved around, many teams may have to re-assess his placement on their draft board due to the upside he possesses.

Do they believe he’s mainly just a two-down run stopper, or can he impact the passer consistently too? With his size, strength, and rare athletic ability he showed off in Indianapolis, his draft stock is skyrocketing.

OT Ickey Ekwonu, NC State

Ekwonu, a consensus Top 10 prospect heading into the combine, cemented his status at the top of the draft. All his testing numbers were really solid – most notably a 4.93 40-yard dash that ranked 7th among all offensive lineman that participated.

Where Ekwonu shined, though, was on the field in the various position-specific drills. For a 6-foot-4, 310-pound player, Ekwonu moved very fluidly and looked under control the whole time. He also showed off very quick feet and strong punch with the ability to redirect. He possesses a standout athletic skillset, and that shows up on film too.

This performance reminded me of Tristan Wirfs two years ago, who moved around like a future All-Pro. It’s a tall comparison for Ekwonu, but he looked every bit the part in Indianapolis and is sure to stay at or near the top of most draft boards, including being in the mix for the number one overall pick. If he makes it to pick number five, he’s be an enticing addition for the Giants.

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Pierce is a player who had a very complete performance across the board in Indianapolis. All his testing numbers ranked in the top 10 at the wide receiver position, including a 4.41 40-yard dash and a 40’5 vertical jump, which was the best mark posted by any wideout.

Then, he posted a 7.13 in the 3-cone drill and a 4.28 short shuttle, which ranked sixth and fourth at the position, respectively. What makes those numbers stand out is the fact that Pierce is 6-foot-3, 211 pounds.

To able to change direction, explode, and move that well at his size makes him a player that’s sure to rise on draft boards. This year at Cincinnati, he caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns – a very productive season.

Receivers with size and speed are highly coveted by all teams, as it’s a profile that also translates to special teams, giving him another feather in his cap – at least from a measurables and speed standpoint. Pierce has to feel very good about his performance under the bright lights this week.

Stock Down

RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Williams, who was highly productive at Notre Dame, didn’t do much to help his draft stock in Indianapolis. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash, which ranked last among all running backs at the combine.

If he were a back with great size, it’d be easy to brush it off, but Williams stands 5-foot-9, 194 pounds. Historically speaking, there haven’t been many running backs to succeed in the NFL with that type of size/speed profile. If he can’t run and isn’t a big back that can impose his will on the defense, then what’s his ceiling as a runner?

Not to mention the lack of speed doesn’t help his special teams prowess. Williams’ production (1,361 total yards, 17 total touchdowns in 2021) at a good program like Notre Dame is impressive, but in a week where other highly touted backs such as Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker stood out, Williams missed an opportunity to show he’s worthy of a valuable pick in April’s draft.

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

For Burks, his stock failing to rise after last week’s combine is primarily about the hype and expectations that have been placed on him as a first-round receiver.

His testing numbers, unfortunately, didn’t add up. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, which was 22nd out of 33 receivers. Say what you will about putting too much stock into the 40-yard dash, but the hype around Burks has been because of his combination of size and dynamic traits with the ball in his hands.

Unfortunately for him, running a 4.55 will be enough of a black mark for some teams. But it wasn’t just the 40 time; Burks’ 3-cone time was 7.28, which was 12th out of 14th receivers who performed the drill. The 3-cone drill tests a player's agility, change of direction, and explosiveness in short space, so to see Burks post a time that was bested by seven tight ends is not ideal.

For comparison's sake, Memphis’ Calvin Austin III had the fastest 3-cone time among wide receivers at 6.65. Like with all prospects, film is the single most important form of evaluation of these prospects, and Burks’ film is the reason why he’s shot up draft boards.

But when a team is making tough decisions in the first and second round of the draft, seeing these testing numbers isn’t exactly going to have them leaping out of their chairs. Burks needs a better showing at his pro day.

TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Coming into the combine, there was a lot of love out there for Ferguson, who’s a tough, smart player with sure hands that was productive catching the ball at Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, his testing numbers and on-field performance raised more questions than they did to solidify his status moving forward. As a blocker, Ferguson lacked strike and power in drills and looked a little light.

I didn’t see any standout qualities in his receiving game either – he lacks top speed to threaten vertical (he ran a 4.81, which ranked 9th out of 12 tight ends who participated), and he didn’t look overly sudden or explosive as a route runner.

The rest of his testing numbers weren’t great either – he was 11th out of 13 tight ends in the vertical jump and posted the fewest reps of any tight end on the bench press.

It’s a similar concept as with Kyren Williams – if Ferguson lacks blocking value, and he isn’t a standout receiver, what can he bring to the table to consistently contribute on Sundays?

In his defense, he’s the type of player that will look better on film with the pads on than in spandex running around. But, his numbers and on-field performance didn’t do much to move the needle for him.

