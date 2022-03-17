Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

The Giants could use some help on their defensive line's interior. What, then, could Phidarian Mathis bring to the mix?

Phidarian Mathis, DL

Height: 6’3
Weight: 313 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Alabama
Arm Length: 34 5/8″
Wingspan: 83 1/2″
Hand: 10 3/8″

A former four-star recruit out of Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana, Mathis was the seventh-ranked defensive tackle and the fourth-ranked prospect from the state of Louisiana during the 2017 cycle. Mathis was a respected team captain on one of the premier college football programs in the country.

Notables

Earned second-team All-American honors by the AFCA and was tabbed a Reese’s Senior Bowl All-American. Mathis had 53 tackles for 10.5 tackles for a loss with nine sacks, 25 pressures, two passes defended, and one forced fumble in 2021. He finished his college career with 129 tackles, 16 for a loss, 10.5 sacks, 50 pressures, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles. Mathis was second-team All-SEC in 2021, and he earned a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Strengths

  • Good size and excellent length, with big hands
  • Solid explosiveness off the snap for his size, first step is solid
  • Uses length well to get inside and control IOL at the snap
  • Gains control of blockers and gets to shedding move fast
  • Excellent overall run defender
  • Keeps elbows tight with excellent grip strength
  • Stacks IOL and locks them out, gets eyes on backfield
  • Leverage is solid overall for a bigger player
  • Very impressive, quick, and efficient hands - no wasted movements
  • Isn’t just a power player, hands allow him to use finesse, but his athletic ability is limited
  • Exceptional upper-body strength
  • Has good functional strength to win 1v1 blocks against most IOL
  • First step allows him to penetrate through the half-man relationship of IOL
  • Uses a lot of different pass rush moves: chop/rip, double swat/dip, club/swim, etc.
  • Strings pass-rush moves together
  • Excellent processing ability; sees RB path and closes width
  • Very smart and understands offensive intentions
  • A leader who is tough, smart, and powerful
Can Improve

  • Lack of athletic upside hurts upside
  • Can be stiff when changing direction laterally
  • Very strong overall, double team blocks would put him on his knees
  • Versatility is limited to inside the tackles

Summary

Overall, Phidarian Mathis is a very smart and functionally strong defensive lineman who uses his quick hands well to win at the point of attack. When asked to penetrate, his first step allows him to disrupt the pocket or rushing play. 

Despite a quick first step and very quick/efficient hands, Mathis’ lack of athletic ability and lateral movement skills will cap his upside. He’s a very good football player who is technically sound and should find himself selected somewhere on Day 2.

GRADE: 6.28 

draftgradechart

