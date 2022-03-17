2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Zachary Carter, Florida

Versatile Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter is a good overall athlete that can fill just about any role on a team's defensive line.

Zachary Carter, DL

Height: 6’3

Weight: 287 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Florida

Arm Length: 33 3/8″

Wingspan: 81″

Hand: 10 3/8″

A former four-star recruit out of Hillsborough High School in Tampa Bay, Florida, Carter was the third-ranked strong side defensive end, and the 23rd ranked Floridian prospect during the 2017 cycle. Carter was also an accomplished basketball power forward in high school

Notables

Carter was a versatile defensive lineman for the Gators’ front. He earned a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation after a solid 2021 season where he had 31 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, 16 STOPS, 7.5 sacks, 29 pressures, two passes defended, and a forced fumble. He finished his college career with 102 tackles, 26 for a loss, 51 STOPS, 17 sacks, 89 pressures, eight passes defended, and two forced fumbles, along with a touchdown (scored in 2020). Carter earned the SEC Community Service Team honor in 2021.

Strengths

Excellent size with “tweener” weight

Long arms and gigantic hands

Good overall athlete

Plays with good balance

Explodes low to high with good leverage

Solid first-step for DL

Does good job penetrating gaps and pushing upfield inside of the 4i position

Very strong punch, can jolt OL backward when his punch lands

Punch and grip strength allows him to quickly shed vs the run

Does well to set the edge when at 5T or outside

Anchors down and gets his eyes into backfield

Strong violent rip towards the ground

Keeps hands moving, constantly readjusts if he’s not winning on a rep

Combines double hand punch with solid lower leg drive to push the pocket

Wins with power and hand finesse as a pass-rusher

Does well attacking opposite shoulders of blockers once he forces their committment towards the opposite shoulder - does have solid lateral agility in short spaces, and maximized said agility with hand technique to further OL momentum in a desired way

Displayed good processing as a run defender

Versatile to possible play 5T in ODD, kick inside on passing downs, or be an EVEN front end

Can Improve

Explosiveness isn’t great for EDGE, may not be quick enough to play outside

Explosiveness would be better maximized if he timed the snap count more consistently

Moving laterally over-extended spaces isn’t a strength, more of a linear player

Not going to bend the edge, flexibility is adequate at best

Hand technique can be erratic - when it’s on, it’s good

Saw him get washed against down blocks more than once, fair question about ability to anchor against angled blocks

Summary

Overall, Zachary Carter is a long physical defensive end who uses his length well to lockout offensive players attempting to access his chest. He does well with his hand technique through reps, constantly readjusting and finding an advantage, while possessing the power to push the pocket with a bull-rush.

He’s a better athlete going forward than he is moving laterally, and he’s not bendy like other players who align on the EDGE in the class--he’s a bigger body than most of them. Carter’s pop, length, and athletic traits should earn him early day three consideration.

GRADE: 6.15

