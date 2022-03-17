Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Zachary Carter, Florida

Versatile Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter is a good overall athlete that can fill just about any role on a team's defensive line.

Zachary Carter, DL

Height: 6’3
Weight: 287 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Florida
Arm Length: 33 3/8″
Wingspan: 81″
Hand: 10 3/8″

A former four-star recruit out of Hillsborough High School in Tampa Bay, Florida, Carter was the third-ranked strong side defensive end, and the 23rd ranked Floridian prospect during the 2017 cycle. Carter was also an accomplished basketball power forward in high school

Notables

Carter was a versatile defensive lineman for the Gators’ front. He earned a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation after a solid 2021 season where he had 31 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, 16 STOPS, 7.5 sacks, 29 pressures, two passes defended, and a forced fumble. He finished his college career with 102 tackles, 26 for a loss, 51 STOPS, 17 sacks, 89 pressures, eight passes defended, and two forced fumbles, along with a touchdown (scored in 2020). Carter earned the SEC Community Service Team honor in 2021.

Strengths

  • Excellent size with “tweener” weight
  • Long arms and gigantic hands
  • Good overall athlete
  • Plays with good balance
  • Explodes low to high with good leverage
  • Solid first-step for DL
  • Does good job penetrating gaps and pushing upfield inside of the 4i position
  • Very strong punch, can jolt OL backward when his punch lands
  • Punch and grip strength allows him to quickly shed vs the run
  • Does well to set the edge when at 5T or outside
  • Anchors down and gets his eyes into backfield
  • Strong violent rip towards the ground
  • Keeps hands moving, constantly readjusts if he’s not winning on a rep
  • Combines double hand punch with solid lower leg drive to push the pocket
  • Wins with power and hand finesse as a pass-rusher
  • Does well attacking opposite shoulders of blockers once he forces their committment towards the opposite shoulder - does have solid lateral agility in short spaces, and maximized said agility with hand technique to further OL momentum in a desired way
  • Displayed good processing as a run defender
  • Versatile to possible play 5T in ODD, kick inside on passing downs, or be an EVEN front end
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) runs after a catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the first half at FedExField.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones

The Giants have begun rebuilding their tight end position with the addition of five-year veteran Ricky Seals-Jones, who has a prior connection to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

By Patricia Traina12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) celebrates their win over the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium. The Buffalo Bills won 17-3.
Play
Big Blue+

Why Jon Feliciano is Excited About Playing Center for Giants

Jon Feliciano hasn't had much experience at the center position in the NFL, but he's excited about filling the role for New York.

By Patricia Traina19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor's Contract Structure Breakdown

Tyrod Taylor's deal isn't as scary as it intially sounded. Here's what the deal tells us and here's why the intial reported amounts aren't as harsh as they first seemed.

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Can Improve

  • Explosiveness isn’t great for EDGE, may not be quick enough to play outside
  • Explosiveness would be better maximized if he timed the snap count more consistently
  • Moving laterally over-extended spaces isn’t a strength, more of a linear player
  • Not going to bend the edge, flexibility is adequate at best
  • Hand technique can be erratic - when it’s on, it’s good
  • Saw him get washed against down blocks more than once, fair question about ability to anchor against angled blocks

Summary

Overall, Zachary Carter is a long physical defensive end who uses his length well to lockout offensive players attempting to access his chest. He does well with his hand technique through reps, constantly readjusting and finding an advantage, while possessing the power to push the pocket with a bull-rush. 

He’s a better athlete going forward than he is moving laterally, and he’s not bendy like other players who align on the EDGE in the class--he’s a bigger body than most of them. Carter’s pop, length, and athletic traits should earn him early day three consideration.

GRADE: 6.15

draftgradechart

