2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Zachary Carter, Florida
Zachary Carter, DL
Height: 6’3
Weight: 287 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Florida
Arm Length: 33 3/8″
Wingspan: 81″
Hand: 10 3/8″
A former four-star recruit out of Hillsborough High School in Tampa Bay, Florida, Carter was the third-ranked strong side defensive end, and the 23rd ranked Floridian prospect during the 2017 cycle. Carter was also an accomplished basketball power forward in high school
Notables
Carter was a versatile defensive lineman for the Gators’ front. He earned a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation after a solid 2021 season where he had 31 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, 16 STOPS, 7.5 sacks, 29 pressures, two passes defended, and a forced fumble. He finished his college career with 102 tackles, 26 for a loss, 51 STOPS, 17 sacks, 89 pressures, eight passes defended, and two forced fumbles, along with a touchdown (scored in 2020). Carter earned the SEC Community Service Team honor in 2021.
Strengths
- Excellent size with “tweener” weight
- Long arms and gigantic hands
- Good overall athlete
- Plays with good balance
- Explodes low to high with good leverage
- Solid first-step for DL
- Does good job penetrating gaps and pushing upfield inside of the 4i position
- Very strong punch, can jolt OL backward when his punch lands
- Punch and grip strength allows him to quickly shed vs the run
- Does well to set the edge when at 5T or outside
- Anchors down and gets his eyes into backfield
- Strong violent rip towards the ground
- Keeps hands moving, constantly readjusts if he’s not winning on a rep
- Combines double hand punch with solid lower leg drive to push the pocket
- Wins with power and hand finesse as a pass-rusher
- Does well attacking opposite shoulders of blockers once he forces their committment towards the opposite shoulder - does have solid lateral agility in short spaces, and maximized said agility with hand technique to further OL momentum in a desired way
- Displayed good processing as a run defender
- Versatile to possible play 5T in ODD, kick inside on passing downs, or be an EVEN front end
Can Improve
- Explosiveness isn’t great for EDGE, may not be quick enough to play outside
- Explosiveness would be better maximized if he timed the snap count more consistently
- Moving laterally over-extended spaces isn’t a strength, more of a linear player
- Not going to bend the edge, flexibility is adequate at best
- Hand technique can be erratic - when it’s on, it’s good
- Saw him get washed against down blocks more than once, fair question about ability to anchor against angled blocks
Summary
Overall, Zachary Carter is a long physical defensive end who uses his length well to lockout offensive players attempting to access his chest. He does well with his hand technique through reps, constantly readjusting and finding an advantage, while possessing the power to push the pocket with a bull-rush.
He’s a better athlete going forward than he is moving laterally, and he’s not bendy like other players who align on the EDGE in the class--he’s a bigger body than most of them. Carter’s pop, length, and athletic traits should earn him early day three consideration.
GRADE: 6.15
