2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE

Height: 6’5

Weight: 254 lbs.

Class: RS-Senior

School: Florida State

Arm length: 34”

Hand size: 9⅞”

A four-star recruit out of Eden Prairie High School, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Johnson was the number one ranked transfer recruit in the 2019 cycle, according to 247 Sports. Johnson originally attended Independence Community College and went the JUCO route. While at Independence, he was featured in the third season of Last Chance U - a Netflix documentary series.

Johnson had to attend Independence because he was academically ineligible to play Division I football. After his time at JUCO, Johnson transferred to Georgia for two seasons before ultimately transferring from the Bulldogs to Florida State for his senior year. Johnson was good at Florida and was caught in a deep rotation that didn’t maximize his skill-sets. He bet on himself in 2021, and now he’s in the discussion to be a top ten pick.

Notables

Johnson played two seasons at Georgia, recording 29 pressures and six sacks. He transferred to Florida State for one season, where he earned 46 pressures, 11.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 70 total tackles, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a touchdown. Johnson earned first-team All-ACC honors and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. In his first season with an ACC program, he was the first player in ACC history to earn defensive or offensive Player of the Year. He was also a Walter Camp All-American.

Johnson had one of the best Senior Bowl weeks of all the prospects in Mobile, Alabama. At the end of practice one, Lions’ coach Dan Campbell had Johnson and Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard square off in a three-play matchup. Johnson converted speed to power on the first play, lifted the 340-pound Kinnard, and slammed him to the ground with a long-arm move. Johnson opted out of Thursday’s practice and the game. He then looked great at the Combine; here are his numbers:

40-yard-dash: 4.58

Vertical jump: 32”

Broad jump: 125”

Strengths

Excellent size, length, and weight

Excellent athletic ability and burst

Moves well laterally and has great footwork

Explodes off the snap quickly - explodes low to high, lifting blockers upward

Very physical player who plays with authority

Hands are very violent and active

Heavy hands - force behind punch is noticable

Uses solid aiming points and power when striking with hands

Relentless when attempting to disengage from blocks - a lot of different moves

Limits the surface area of his chest during a rush - keeps active hands to keep chest clean

Explodes off ball and stutters to keep OL guessing

Quick enough to win the edge with enough bend to corner into the pocket

A variety of primary pass-rushing moves, gets to counters quickly

Converts speed to power well

Great run defender who uses his length exceptionally

Lowers his hips and locks OL out while flashing eyes on RBs path

Squeezes interior gaps and has ability to set a firm edge

Difficult to block - plays relentless in a phone booth

Excellent overall play strength

Great open field pursuit when tracking ball-carriers down

Delivers punishing thud at point of contact

Good tackler with large tackle radius - finishes violently

Can drop into coverage, albeit isn’t his best use

Excellent overall competitive toughness

Can Improve

Bend isn’t elite, but it’s more than sufficient

When setting the edge, he would give up his outside shoulder and attempt to contain with low leverage - needs to shade outside better

Will shade towards B-gap too often when in contain assignments

Although I appreciated his aiming points at times, he attempted to disengage with physicality rather than technique

Only has one year of real production

Summary

Overall, Jermaine Johnson II is a violent two-way defender who sets a firm edge and plays with good leverage/length at the point of attack as a run defender while providing defenses with plenty of pass-rushing moves, an ability to convert good speed to superior power, and an insatiable nature to separate from blocks and annihilate the quarterback.

Johnson possesses heavy hands and violence when rushing the passer and employs a secondary counter move to break the grasp of OL. He also does well to reduce the surface area of his chest when he rushes - not providing OL a clean shot to latch. He is flexible – doesn’t have elite bend -- and he could be a bit more disciplined as a run defender, but that’s coachable. Johnson can be a difference-making EDGE at the NFL level, and he should be a top-15 selection.

GRADE: 6.80

