2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OG Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Nick takes a look at the interior offensive line spot to see what Ohio State's Thayer Munford might have to offer a team.

Thayer Munford, OG

Height: 6’6

Weight: 320 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Ohio State

A former four-star recruit out of Massillon, Ohio, where he attended Washington High School, Munford was the 28th offensive tackle recruit in the 2017 cycle but played most of his 2021 snaps at left guard. In his early collegiate career, Munford also played a significant amount of left tackle and a little bit in 2021.

Munford entered the 2021 season as the most experienced offensive lineman in the Big Ten. He played a collective 3,141 snaps, including 2021. The fifth-year senior returned to school and played left tackle in the bowl game against Utah because Nicholas Petit-Frere opted out of the affair. Munford stated that he felt “at home” before returning to left tackle in the Rose Bowl.

Notables

He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at tackle in 2020 and a captain of the offense. He earned a Reese’s Senior Bowl invite before eventually returning to school for a fifth season. As of this moment, Munford isn’t on the 2022 Senior Bowl roster. Munford’s 2021 at guard wasn’t nearly as effective as Munford at tackle in 2020; in 2020, Munford allowed three total pressures --that is it.

This past season at guard, Munford allowed a sack and 16 pressures, with significantly worse Pro Football Focus grades. Much like Petit-Frere, Munford struggled against Michigan. Munford may have cost himself some money after returning to school, but he will still be drafted.

Strengths

Versatile linemen with significant snaps at guard and tackle

Wide bodied with potential to occupy space

Solid length inside

Good power at the point of attack

Does a solid job in a phone booth

Smart player who isn’t fooled by stunts or blitzes

Good anchor in pass protection

A team-first type of leader at Ohio State

More NFL Draft Related Content Click on an image to pull up the story you wish to read. Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3–Interior Defensive Line and Running Back In this next installment of what to look for in college prospects, Tom Rudawsky takes a look at the top characteristics the Giants may be looking for in defensive linemen and running backs. 1 / 6

Weaknesses

Struggles athletically

Takes too long to climb and locate second-level defenders

A bit lumbering

Doesn’t have the lateral agility necessary to be consistent in the NFL

Isn’t very flexible or sudden in his movements

Base gets wide and his balance sufferers more when the technique slips up

Won’t be athletic enough to play tackle in the NFL

Length masks timing errors with punch

Summary

Overall, Munford is an admirable collegiate offensive lineman who made Buckeye nation proud for five years. His questionable athletic ability and movement skills will more than likely relegate him inside at guard. He doesn’t have the quickest feet, and he doesn’t move exceptionally well, but he is capable of being a depth piece inside. He isn’t very sudden, but he has enough play strength and intelligence to stick to a roster.

GRADE: 5.9

Join the Giants Country Community