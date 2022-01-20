Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3–Interior Defensive Line and Running Back

In this next installment of what to look for in college prospects, Tom Rudawsky takes a look at the top characteristics the Giants may be looking for in defensive linemen and running backs.

At both Interior defensive line and running back, the Giants have core players that have been a critical part of their roster-building process the last few years in Leonard Williams and Saquon Barkley.

With Williams having a cap hit of at least $26 million each of the next two years and Barkley making $7 million this year on his fifth-year option, the new Head Coach and General Manager will count on both for production this season.

Behind them, there is uncertainty at their respective position groups. So in the fourth edition of this series on what traits to look for in the various position groups, we look at what position-specific traits lead to productive football from the defensive line and running back positions.

Interior Defensive Line: The Key Traits

While the defensive scheme of the new coaching staff remains unclear, one thing will certainly stay the same: Along the defensive front, strength and power prevail. Regardless of the scheme, the Giants will want to have three-to-four interior defenders they can rely on for 25-30 snaps a game.

It is unclear what they will ask these players to do on a snap-by-snap basis. In some defensive schemes, such as the San Francisco 49ers, the emphasis along the front is penetration and getting up the field as quickly as possible. In others, the emphasis is more on playing square and stout and building a wall in the run game.

Of course, both things are essential to winning the line of scrimmage and holding offenses at bay, but the point of emphasis for the Giants' new defensive line will change the type of players they look to acquire.

In Patrick Graham’s scheme, the most important thing was for the interior defensive lineman to play the run, which means playing with proper pad level, hand use, and being able to anchor inside.

Upon the ball being snapped, the first thing an interior defender must show is an ability to get off the ball and play with strong hands. If a defender is slow off the ball, it sticks out quickly on film.

Some defenders, such as upcoming free agent Folorunso Fatukasi (formerly of the Jets), possess the strike and power to knock the offensive lineman back and immediately reset the line of scrimmage.

Once contact is initiated, maintaining good pad level throughout the rep is crucial. Many defenders struggle with this, playing upright and raising their pads, leading to an inability to hold their ground and occupy space.

Frequently interior defensive linemen are double-teamed, making their job even more difficult. Being able to take on double teams comes from strength in the lower half, in addition to proper pad level.

Playing in the trenches means constantly fighting pressure from other 300+ pound players. Big men that can play with their hands, fight pressure, and hold their ground make a lot of money in this league, being able to clog up run lanes and win the line of scrimmage.

While players like Aaron Donald and DeForest Bucker are successful players against the run, they’ve received big money extensions due to the interior pass rush they provide. From a timing standpoint, pressure from the inside affects the quarterback much faster; thus, quicker, more explosive players are becoming more and more valuable.

A lot of the similar qualities that allow a player to be productive against the run can lead to an impact pass rusher: get-off, hand use, power, and pad level. Most interior defenders lack the speed and bend that edge rushers do, so their biggest weapon can be that first step quickness and explosiveness to get into gaps, work edges, and make their way to the quarterback.

However, the best interior pass rushers aren’t just one-dimensional and can win with power as well. When the Giants drafted Dexter Lawrence, it was with the hope that he could impact the game, pushing the pocket as a pass rusher, and at times, he flashes that ability. (Pushing the pocket forces the quarterback to gain more depth, buying time for the rest of the front to get home.)

What the Giants need to add:

Williams and Lawrence will be important parts of the defensive line rotation in 2022, and if the new GM decides to pick up Lawrence’s fifth-year option, it will mean the two players will play together again in 2023. Beyond that, the rest of the group is likely to see turnover.

Austin Johnson and Danny Shelton are free agents, making their potential return uncertain at best. The Giants need to bolster this group with another young player or two, in case Lawrence isn’t a Giant in 2023.

Look for the team to potentially add a veteran for relatively cheap in free agency. With Williams and Lawrence already in place, adding to this position group is about depth in the short term and adding potential impact players for the long term.

More NFL Draft Related Content Click on an image to pull up the story you wish to read. Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3, Tight Ends and Safeties In this next installment of what to look for in college prospects, Tom Rudawsky takes a look at the top characteristics the Giants may be looking for in tight ends and safeties. 1 / 5

Running Back: The Key Traits

Of the eight remaining teams in the NFL playoffs, only one had a 1,000-yard rusher in the regular season: The Bengals’ Joe Mixon. Derrick Henry surely would have been another 1,000-yard rusher if he had stayed healthy, but the point remains: Teams can win without an elite running back.

Some of the most successful backfields in the sport have rushing attacks spearheaded by two or even three players that allow the offense to attack a defense with players with different skill sets. That’s not to say there isn’t value in a featured runner – but there’s also value in-depth and variety.

No matter the type of running back, the one skill that all runners must have is ball security. The first point is highlighted here because a runner with poor ball security will likely not have a job very long in the league unless he’s a special teams ace.

Having good ball security means carrying the ball high and tight, and switching the ball to the outside hand once in the open field, making it less accessible for defenders to try and poke out. The workhorse runners in the league can take on a big workload largely because they can be trusted with the football.

The top running backs are the ones that thrive both inside the tackles and out in the open field. However, some backs specialize in one or the other. To succeed in between the tackles, a player must have good vision and run instincts to locate open holes, anticipate how the blocking scheme will create good run angles, and be decisive to hit the hole.

When a running back is a “north-south” runner, it means that the player wastes little to no time running forward and gaining yards, as opposed to being hesitant to press the hole and looking for the big play. Sometimes, the biggest success a running back can have on a play is getting what’s blocked – which can mean picking up three or four yards and keeping the offense ahead of the chains, as opposed to losing yards and making it tougher on the entire unit.

Once a runner gets vertical, it becomes a game of power and elusiveness. Derrick Henry’s remarkable success in the league has come due to his immense size and power, making him a nightmare to tackle. Henry isn’t the most elusive runner, but he gets vertical, runs behind his pads, and falls forward. The best inside runners are the ones that embrace what they are: a downhill, violent back with the ability to wear down a defense and keep the offense moving forward.

Some running backs' calling card is their ability to make defenders miss and extend plays with their athletic qualities. This means having quick feet, good contact balance, change of direction, burst, and straight-line speed to outrun defenders. Darren Sproles made a career out of having such a unique ability to elude defenders due to his change of direction and shiftiness, with the ability to stop/start and accelerate quickly.

Having great contact balance can make good runners great; with defenders constantly creating contact with ball carriers, if a player can absorb the hit and stay on their feet, it allows for more yards to be earned. Last, a player’s “home run ability” can change the overall outlook on a player. Once a player is in space with few defenders to beat, it becomes a track meet, and the top-end speed is on display.

In the process of evaluating running backs, it becomes clear whether that player is strictly an early-down back, an every-down back, or strictly a third-down back. Early down backs typically are the bigger, more physical runners meant to run between the tackles and churn out positive yards.

Third-down backs typically are good in the receiving game, being able to run clean routes and catch the ball consistently. They are also typically willing and alert in pass protection, picking up blitzers, and competing as blockers. Every-down backs are the well-rounded players with a more complete skill set to run the ball, be a reliable target out of the backfield, and get the job done in pass pro.

What the Giants need to add:

When the Giants drafted Barkley number two overall in 2018, it was with the idea that he’d be a franchise-altering player that would have a tremendous impact on the offense.

As he enters the final year of his contract, it’s hard to say he’s delivered. He’s immensely talented but has struggled to stay healthy and match the expected production of a number two overall running back. I would be surprised if the new GM has plans to sign Barkley long-term due to the clear risk and high price tag for a player with an injury history and underwhelming production.

Devontae Booker proved to be a solid signing and is under contract for one more year. Both players should top the depth chart in 2022, but beyond that, the future is unknown at this position.

Gary Brightwell looks like primarily a special teams contributor, so the Giants bringing in a young running back to develop seems like a good idea with an eye to the future.

Join the Giants Country Community