2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: SAF Nick Cross, Maryland
Nick Cross, SAF
Height: 6'1″
Weight: 215
Class: Junior
School: Maryland
A former four-star recruit out of Hyattsville, Maryland, where he attended DeMatha Catholic High School, Cross was the number one recruit in Maryland during the 2019 cycle.
Cross was a track & field star in high school and was a part of the Maryland track team during his freshman year. He reportedly ran the 200-meter-dash in 22.27 seconds and a 60-meter-dash in 6.97 seconds. Cross was a three-time All-Big 10 honorable mention.
Notables
Cross had three productive seasons with Maryland before forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. In 2021, he recorded 66 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and six total pressures. He finished his collegiate career with 134 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, four sacks, five interceptions, and ten passes defended.
Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?
Strengths
- Good size (listed at 6’1, may be closer to 6’0)
- Seems to have long arms, does possess an excellent physique
- Excellent blend of size, speed, and physicality
- Solid movement skills in space, fluid lower half to accentuate transitions
- Has solid overall range
- Incredible downhill hustle
- A locomotive with a full-head of steam going forward
- Very physical when coming downhill
- Big pop to his hits
- Has highlight reel hits from all different angles (moving downhill, coming laterally, in pursuit)
- Will go to strip the football
- Does good job filling downhill
- Solid man covering ability
- Can jam at LOS when in press, does well to ride the hip and stay in phase
- Did a good job getting his hands into the catch point and disrupting receivers
- Showed good recovery speed when beat
- Zone awareness is solid
- Click & closes downhill well on routes underneath, which can set up a disruptive hit
- Was versatile at Maryland, can handle the modern NFL safety role
- Will be an asset on special teams
Can Improve
- Attempted too man arm tackles
- Tackling mechanics aren’t consistent - tries to go for big hit too often
- Takes hitch or extra steps when reading plays from off coverage, almost a slight hesitation (not all the time, however)
- Thought he could clean up his eye discipline and instinct when reading run or pass
- Was benched in the 2020 season for “playing slow,” referencing a lack of competitive fire; albeit I didn’t see this as a problem with this in his 2021 film
Summary
Overall, Nick Cross is an interesting blend of size, speed, and hitting power - he’s an absolute heat-seeking missile when he reads everything well from pre to post-snap.
There’s some growth potential with him trusting what he sees, and he can be a more efficient tackler (double-digit missed tackle rates in all three seasons). Still, his versatile nature, ability to fill with intimidation in run support, and his excellent athletic ability make him a high upside player who, at worst, can be a core special teams player for an NFL team.
GRADE: 6.1
