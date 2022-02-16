Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: SAF Nick Cross, Maryland

Strong safety play is likely to be a staple of Don Martindale's defense. Might Maryland's Nick Cross be a fit, then?

Nick Cross, SAF

Height: 6'1″
Weight: 215
Class: Junior
School: Maryland

A former four-star recruit out of Hyattsville, Maryland, where he attended DeMatha Catholic High School, Cross was the number one recruit in Maryland during the 2019 cycle.

Cross was a track & field star in high school and was a part of the Maryland track team during his freshman year. He reportedly ran the 200-meter-dash in 22.27 seconds and a 60-meter-dash in 6.97 seconds. Cross was a three-time All-Big 10 honorable mention.

Notables

Cross had three productive seasons with Maryland before forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. In 2021, he recorded 66 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and six total pressures. He finished his collegiate career with 134 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, four sacks, five interceptions, and ten passes defended.

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Play
News

Giants Finish in Undesirable Spot in MMQB's Final 2021 Season NFL Power Rankings

In case it wasn't obvious during the 2021 season, the New York Giants hit rock bottom, and that was reflected in where they finished in MMQB's final NFL power ranking poll of 2021.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Play
Draft

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft (with Trades!)

With the Super Bowl in the books, Zack Dietz unveils a post-Super Bowl, first round mock draft (complete with trades).

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Strengths

  • Good size (listed at 6’1, may be closer to 6’0)
  • Seems to have long arms, does possess an excellent physique
  • Excellent blend of size, speed, and physicality
  • Solid movement skills in space, fluid lower half to accentuate transitions
  • Has solid overall range
  • Incredible downhill hustle
    • A locomotive with a full-head of steam going forward
  • Very physical when coming downhill
  • Big pop to his hits
  • Has highlight reel hits from all different angles (moving downhill, coming laterally, in pursuit)
  • Will go to strip the football
  • Does good job filling downhill
  • Solid man covering ability
  • Can jam at LOS when in press, does well to ride the hip and stay in phase
  • Did a good job getting his hands into the catch point and disrupting receivers
  • Showed good recovery speed when beat
  • Zone awareness is solid
  • Click & closes downhill well on routes underneath, which can set up a disruptive hit
  • Was versatile at Maryland, can handle the modern NFL safety role
  • Will be an asset on special teams

Can Improve

  • Attempted too man arm tackles
  • Tackling mechanics aren’t consistent - tries to go for big hit too often
  • Takes hitch or extra steps when reading plays from off coverage, almost a slight hesitation (not all the time, however)
  • Thought he could clean up his eye discipline and instinct when reading run or pass
  • Was benched in the 2020 season for “playing slow,” referencing a lack of competitive fire; albeit I didn’t see this as a problem with this in his 2021 film

Summary

Overall, Nick Cross is an interesting blend of size, speed, and hitting power - he’s an absolute heat-seeking missile when he reads everything well from pre to post-snap. 

There’s some growth potential with him trusting what he sees, and he can be a more efficient tackler (double-digit missed tackle rates in all three seasons). Still, his versatile nature, ability to fill with intimidation in run support, and his excellent athletic ability make him a high upside player who, at worst, can be a core special teams player for an NFL team.

GRADE: 6.1

draftgradechart

