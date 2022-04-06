2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Kolar was a John Mackey Award finalist in 2020 where he earned third-team All-American honors with a first-team conference bid. He caught 44 passes for 591-yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. He followed that stellar season up with another Mackey finalist bid, and another first-team All Big-12 honor.

Kolar caught 62 passes for 756-yards with six touchdowns in 12 games during the 2021 season. He was an Academic Heisman and he won the William V. Campbell Trophy: awarded to one player in the FBS who combines classroom excellence and on-field play with his work in the community.

Kolar aligned mostly as a slot, but was plenty capable when he was inline. While inline, he typically was the outside tight end on a double-Y or even triple-Y set. He’s not the best blocker, but he is a try-hard one who could possibly improve.

Kolar was used a lot on quick game out routes and stick, while stretching the field with dig routes, over routes, and go/seam balls. He also did a solid job quickly presenting a target in the quick game with hitches and slants.

There are a ton of things to love and respect about Kolar. He was accomplished on the field and great in the classroom. He attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl and made a solid impression before heading to Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He did not test, but his size, length, and big hands are all noteworthy.