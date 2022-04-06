2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Charlie Kolar, TE
Height: 6’6 ½”
Weight: 252 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Iowa State
Arm length: 34½”
Hand size: 10”
A former three-star recruit out of Norman, Oklahoma, where he attended Norman North High School, Kolar was the 57th ranked tight end, and the 20th Oklahoma recruit, during the 2017 cycle.
Kolar’s parents were professors at the University of Oklahoma; that was his destination but they never extended a scholarship, so he attended Iowa State.
Notables
Kolar was a John Mackey Award finalist in 2020 where he earned third-team All-American honors with a first-team conference bid. He caught 44 passes for 591-yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. He followed that stellar season up with another Mackey finalist bid, and another first-team All Big-12 honor.
Kolar caught 62 passes for 756-yards with six touchdowns in 12 games during the 2021 season. He was an Academic Heisman and he won the William V. Campbell Trophy: awarded to one player in the FBS who combines classroom excellence and on-field play with his work in the community.
Kolar aligned mostly as a slot, but was plenty capable when he was inline. While inline, he typically was the outside tight end on a double-Y or even triple-Y set. He’s not the best blocker, but he is a try-hard one who could possibly improve.
Kolar was used a lot on quick game out routes and stick, while stretching the field with dig routes, over routes, and go/seam balls. He also did a solid job quickly presenting a target in the quick game with hitches and slants.
There are a ton of things to love and respect about Kolar. He was accomplished on the field and great in the classroom. He attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl and made a solid impression before heading to Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He did not test, but his size, length, and big hands are all noteworthy.
Strengths
- Elite size and catch radius, with big hands
- Solid overall athlete for a tight end
- Has diversity in his ability to release from the big-slot position
- Comes off the line well and gets through trash
- A good overall route runner
- Uses deceptive shoulder fakes and a hard outside foot jab to freeze defenders at the top of breaks
- Q4, 9:47, 2nd & 6 vs Clemson - scored a touchdown in the red zone, breaking open into space after an excellent fake at the top of an inside break
- Solid use of hands at the top of breaks to create extra separation
- Isn’t dynamic with his ability to create separation, but creates enough
- Despite a lack of elite speed, Kolar’s spatial awareness and route running allowed him to find space up the seam - can be a vertical threat
- Smart player who consistently works back to the quarterback
- Excellent at high pointing the ball away from his frame and securing
- Q1, 10:47, 2nd & 10 vs Texas
- Q4, 14:25, 2nd & 6 vs Texas
- https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1511465765622337544
- Climbs the ladder with no fear over the middle of the field
- Great hands that are soft and extend in front of him
- Good adjustment ability when the ball is in the air, tracks the ball very well
- Solid in contested catch situations; both his 2021 drops were when he was coming down and a safety hit him before he could secure
- A try-hard blocker who is solid in space
- Technique needs work, and he’s not great vertically driving defenders, but he did a great job to spring multiple Breece Hall runs when he was tasked to block in space and use his hip fluidity and quick feet to cut off smaller defenders angles
- Excellent mental processing and competitive toughness - coaching staffs will love this player
- Has a fearless quality over the middle of the field with many defenders in his area
Can Improve
- Isn’t overly explosive or sudden with his movements
- Won’t take the top off of defenses, modest play speed
- There’s isn’t a ton of lateral agility or elusiveness to his game after the catch
- Marginal play strength as a blocker (better in space)
- Struggles at the point of attack - when moving vertically - on the line of scrimmage as a blocker
- Hands and center of gravity work against him when base blocking
- Was inconsistent on back-side cut blocks - didn’t seem to judge aiming points well
Summary
Overall, Charlie Kolar is a smart, savvy, route runner with nuance who creates enough separation to be effective at the NFL level, despite only being a solid athlete. Kolar’s ability to high point balls away from his frame and present a gigantic target and catch radius for his quarterback are valuable traits that can be leveraged on third down, and in the red zone.
He’s a gritty player who lacks the necessary play strength to consistently displace EDGE rushers as a Y TE. He has the frame to be a Y, but needs to be a more consistent blocker. He could start his career as an F/H with the ability to take limited snaps as a Y; once he gets stronger and develops, he could possibly take a larger role in that area.
He’s not a deficient blocker -- and is actually pretty good in space with hinging defenders away from the RB -- but he’s not great in base situations. Kolar may be available on day three and he’s a great option for the Giants if New York forgoes the TE position on Day 2.
GRADE: 6.24
