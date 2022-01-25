2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

The Giants are probably going to need all new tight ends, so let's see what Ohio State's Jeremey Ruckert can bring to the table.

Jeremy Ruckert, TE

Height: 6’5

Weight: 250 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Ohio State

A former four-star recruit from Lindenhurst, New York, who was the second tight end in the 2018 recruiting class. Ruckert is an underrated tight end who should intrigue the New York Giants for his aggressive nature as a blocker and his receiving skills.

Notables

Ruckert was the fifth option in the Buckeyes offense but had his most productive season; a 39-target, 26-catch season with three touchdowns and 309 receiving yards. In his career, he caught 54 balls for 615-yards and 12 touchdowns. Ruckert will be at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Strengths

NFL frame for the position

Good release off the line of scrimmage

Understands the nuance of route running

Knows how to create separation with nuance

Smart route runner who finds soft spots in zone coverage

Soft hands at the catch point, very good at catching the football

Has vertical ability up the seam

Solid ability to break tackles and earn yards after contact/catch

Very good in contested catch situations

Great as sniffer in split-zone aggressively tries to block

Solid blocker from “Y” position

Excellent competitive toughness uses frame and motor well

Versatile - H-Back in split-zone, big-slot, traditional “Y”

Weaknesses

Isn’t dynamic as an athlete, but is good enough

Won’t be a mismatch nightmare in terms of athletic differences

Won’t create many explosive plays

Can get a bit high when blocking from “Y” spot

Summary

Overall, Ruckert is a future starting tight end who can make contested catches and be an effective target in short to intermediate parts of the field. His ability to get open up the seam is solid, although he won’t burn safeties down the field. His soft hands, nuanced route running, and effort as a blocker will earn him snaps early in his NFL career. Ruckert is a player the Giants should look at during the 2022 NFL Draft. I would appreciate his receiving ability and his ability to block in split-zone action.

GRADE: 6.3 (will more than likely be third-round pick, though)

