2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Don't rule out the Giants looking for receiver help in the draft. And there's much to like about the tallish Treylon Burks out of Arkansas.

Treylon Burks, WR

Height: 6’3

Weight: 225 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Arkansas

A former four-star recruit out of Warren High School in Warren, Arkansas, Burks was the number one ranked recruit in Arkansas and the 16th ranked WR prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle. Burks was a three-year starter for the Razorbacks before forgoing his senior season and entering the draft.

Notables

Burks is one of the top receiving threats in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is coming off a 65 catch (88 targets) season where he recorded 1,100-yards and had 11 touchdowns. Burks generally aligned in the slot for the Razorbacks (77% of the time).

Burks was accomplished and was an SEC All-Freshman in 2019, a second-team All-SEC in 2020, and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 while being on the Biletnikoff Award and Maxell Award watchlist. Burks finished his three seasons at Arkansas with 144 catches on 211 targets for 2m386-yards with 18 touchdowns.

Strengths

Excellent size and frame

Phyiscal wide receiver with good overall athletic ability

Is not a stiff pure contested catch guy

Smooth and fast for his size

Has solid change of direction skills and can move well laterally

Does well releasing off the line in the slot, can sell vertical routes

Understands how to uncover against zone, good spatial awareness

Solid ability to cut for a receiver of his size, sinks hips, and is sudden in his movement

Can beat press with physicality, adequate enough flexibility to evade & stack

Possesses a good second gear; out-ran multiple defensive backs several times

Insane ball-skills; has highlight-reel catches

Great in contested catch situations

Climbs the ladder, plucks ball away from frame

Sure handed receiver with large catch radius

Great concentration and tracking when the ball is airborne

Has excellent big-play ability

Does well-running after the catch

Good play speed; Is faster than I expected straightline

Runs through arm tackles, very good stiff arm

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Can Improve

Deep dig routes and routes with 90-degree cuts are adequate

Was frequently used in slot; can he consistently win off the line as an X to the boundary?

When aligned on the boundary, he didn’t create a lot of separation against off-coverage

Doesn’t have elite speed

Takes a while for him to accelerate and get to top speed

Summary

Overall, Treylon Burks is a big-bodied receiver who does well in contested catch situations; he combines surprisingly smooth athletic traits with excellent concentration, a large catch radius, and big-play ability.

As the routes get deeper, it’s more complicated and not as ideal for Burks to make tight cuts. He also has limited experience on the boundary despite his profile.

Burks doesn’t have the separation skills of the quicker receivers in this class, but for a man of his size, his athletic ability is a plus. He should find himself somewhere in the first round.

GRADE: 6.6

