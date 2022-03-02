2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Treylon Burks, WR
Height: 6’3
Weight: 225 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Arkansas
A former four-star recruit out of Warren High School in Warren, Arkansas, Burks was the number one ranked recruit in Arkansas and the 16th ranked WR prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle. Burks was a three-year starter for the Razorbacks before forgoing his senior season and entering the draft.
Notables
Burks is one of the top receiving threats in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is coming off a 65 catch (88 targets) season where he recorded 1,100-yards and had 11 touchdowns. Burks generally aligned in the slot for the Razorbacks (77% of the time).
Burks was accomplished and was an SEC All-Freshman in 2019, a second-team All-SEC in 2020, and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 while being on the Biletnikoff Award and Maxell Award watchlist. Burks finished his three seasons at Arkansas with 144 catches on 211 targets for 2m386-yards with 18 touchdowns.
Strengths
- Excellent size and frame
- Phyiscal wide receiver with good overall athletic ability
- Is not a stiff pure contested catch guy
- Smooth and fast for his size
- Has solid change of direction skills and can move well laterally
- Does well releasing off the line in the slot, can sell vertical routes
- Understands how to uncover against zone, good spatial awareness
- Solid ability to cut for a receiver of his size, sinks hips, and is sudden in his movement
- Can beat press with physicality, adequate enough flexibility to evade & stack
- Possesses a good second gear; out-ran multiple defensive backs several times
- Insane ball-skills; has highlight-reel catches
- Great in contested catch situations
- Climbs the ladder, plucks ball away from frame
- Sure handed receiver with large catch radius
- Great concentration and tracking when the ball is airborne
- Has excellent big-play ability
- Does well-running after the catch
- Good play speed; Is faster than I expected straightline
- Runs through arm tackles, very good stiff arm
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Don't rule out the Giants looking for receiver help in the draft. And there's much to like about the tallish Treylon Burks out of Arkansas.
Giants Will Listen to Potential Trade Offers
And yes, that includes running back Saquon Barkley.
Giants GM Joe Schoen Wants Competition at All Positions, Including Quarterback
The Giants general manager remains impressed by quarterback Daniel Jones, but that doesn't mean that the team won't add competition to that spot as well as others.
Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?
Can Improve
- Deep dig routes and routes with 90-degree cuts are adequate
- Was frequently used in slot; can he consistently win off the line as an X to the boundary?
- When aligned on the boundary, he didn’t create a lot of separation against off-coverage
- Doesn’t have elite speed
- Takes a while for him to accelerate and get to top speed
Summary
Overall, Treylon Burks is a big-bodied receiver who does well in contested catch situations; he combines surprisingly smooth athletic traits with excellent concentration, a large catch radius, and big-play ability.
As the routes get deeper, it’s more complicated and not as ideal for Burks to make tight cuts. He also has limited experience on the boundary despite his profile.
Burks doesn’t have the separation skills of the quicker receivers in this class, but for a man of his size, his athletic ability is a plus. He should find himself somewhere in the first round.
GRADE: 6.6
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums