Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick D.J. Davidson's Game

The Giants picked up a legitimate "plugger" in Arizona State's D.J. Davidson. Coach Gene Clemons outlines what the GIants are getting in Davidson.

The Giants continued to build on the defensive trenches when they added Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson with the second of their three fifth-round picks.

Yes, they added veteran Justin Ellis, a massive man who is expected to manage the middle of the defensive line, but at 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, Davidson is also a big man who can be a plugger up front for New York and provide depth behind Ellis.

Strengths

Davidson's body can not be ignored or discounted. He is a wide load that has a heavy anchor, which is impossible to push around. He can drop at anchor at any moment to stonewall double teams.

His strong upper body allows him to control opponents, and he has good lateral quickness to defeat reach blocks, squeeze the gap on down blocks, and keep offensive linemen from climbing to the second level and blocking linebackers. He also uses that ability to maintain his gap integrity and for linemen to sacrifice an extra blocker to keep him out of the backfield.

When they try to block him one on one, and he is motivated, he does a great job of shedding the block and attacking the ball carrier.

Needed Improvement

Sometimes one's greatest asset can also be the thing that causes one's downfall. Yes, Davidson is a large man and will probably be that way forever. However, he has to keep that weight under control to maximize his body's full potential.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden (47) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium.
Play
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Micah McFadden's Game

The Giants got themselves some solid value in linebacker Micah McFadden, the first of their fifth-round draft picks. Coach Gene Clemons has the breakdown on his game.

By Gene Clemons2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
Big Blue+

Takeaways and What We Learned Following Giants GM Joe Schoen's First Draft

We have a monster-sized notebook filled with takeaways and things we learned about the new Giants' way of roster building through the draft.

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
23 hours ago
UK junior wide receiver Wan Dale Robinson at the UK media day.
Play
Draft

Giants Rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson Ready to Quiet Critics About His Size

Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is more than ready to put any doubts people have about him to rest.

By Stephen LebitschMay 1, 2022
May 1, 2022

He needs to play with a better hip level which would keep him from dipping his head down for leverage and losing sight of what is going on in the backfield. That will also allow him to play with better pad level and strike with more viciousness.

He also needs to finish more reps. His initial strike can gain him the advantage, but he needs to improve on that dominance throughout the rep and not just settle for the small victory.

Immediate Impact for Giants

Davidson can provide depth at nose guard. He will get the chance to learn the position from Justin Ellis, who has been in this defense before. He should be monitoring and mimicking everything that Ellis does.

If they do need to go with a heavy front to fight against teams like Philadelphia that employ a punishing run game, you might see Davidson as the second defensive tackle on the field.

You might also see him on the field goal team with a few other big-bodied linemen the Giants have added during the draft.

Round 5, No. 147:DT DJ Davidson

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 327 pounds
College: Arizona State
Class: R-Senior

  • First-team All-Arizona selection at Desert Ridge High School.
  • As a redshirt freshman in 2018, played in eight games before a fibula injury ended his season prematurely.
  • Lost 25 pounds while rehabbing his leg, and the improved movement helped him start 12 of 13 contests in 2019 (51 tackles, 4.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks).
  • Started all four of the Sun Devils' games in 2020 (19 tackles, 1.5 for loss)
  • 2021, Pac-12 second-team 12 starts (57 tackles, 6.5 for loss, four pass breakups).

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden (47) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Micah McFadden's Game

By Gene Clemons2 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Big Blue+

Takeaways and What We Learned Following Giants GM Joe Schoen's First Draft

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
UK junior wide receiver Wan Dale Robinson at the UK media day.
Draft

Giants Rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson Ready to Quiet Critics About His Size

By Stephen LebitschMay 1, 2022
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fourth-round Pick Dane Belton's Game

By Gene ClemonsMay 1, 2022
daniel bellinger
Draft

Breaking Down Giants Fourth-round Pick Daniel Bellinger, TE

By Gene ClemonsApr 30, 2022
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) reacts to a tackle for loss in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.
Draft

Giants Add Linebacker Darrian Beavers to Defense with Final Draft Pick

By Patricia TrainaApr 30, 2022
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

Giants Fifth Round Draft Summary: Continued Push to Fill Depth Needs

By Patricia TrainaApr 30, 2022
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Draft

Giants Grab TE Daniel Bellinger, S Dane Belton in Fourth Round

By Patricia TrainaApr 30, 2022