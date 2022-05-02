Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick D.J. Davidson's Game

The Giants picked up a legitimate "plugger" in Arizona State's D.J. Davidson. Coach Gene Clemons outlines what the GIants are getting in Davidson.

The Giants continued to build on the defensive trenches when they added Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson with the second of their three fifth-round picks.

Yes, they added veteran Justin Ellis, a massive man who is expected to manage the middle of the defensive line, but at 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, Davidson is also a big man who can be a plugger up front for New York and provide depth behind Ellis.

Strengths

Davidson's body can not be ignored or discounted. He is a wide load that has a heavy anchor, which is impossible to push around. He can drop at anchor at any moment to stonewall double teams.

His strong upper body allows him to control opponents, and he has good lateral quickness to defeat reach blocks, squeeze the gap on down blocks, and keep offensive linemen from climbing to the second level and blocking linebackers. He also uses that ability to maintain his gap integrity and for linemen to sacrifice an extra blocker to keep him out of the backfield.

When they try to block him one on one, and he is motivated, he does a great job of shedding the block and attacking the ball carrier.

Needed Improvement

Sometimes one's greatest asset can also be the thing that causes one's downfall. Yes, Davidson is a large man and will probably be that way forever. However, he has to keep that weight under control to maximize his body's full potential.

He needs to play with a better hip level which would keep him from dipping his head down for leverage and losing sight of what is going on in the backfield. That will also allow him to play with better pad level and strike with more viciousness.

He also needs to finish more reps. His initial strike can gain him the advantage, but he needs to improve on that dominance throughout the rep and not just settle for the small victory.

Immediate Impact for Giants

Davidson can provide depth at nose guard. He will get the chance to learn the position from Justin Ellis, who has been in this defense before. He should be monitoring and mimicking everything that Ellis does.

If they do need to go with a heavy front to fight against teams like Philadelphia that employ a punishing run game, you might see Davidson as the second defensive tackle on the field.

You might also see him on the field goal team with a few other big-bodied linemen the Giants have added during the draft.

Round 5, No. 147:DT DJ Davidson

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 327 pounds

College: Arizona State

Class: R-Senior



First-team All-Arizona selection at Desert Ridge High School.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, played in eight games before a fibula injury ended his season prematurely.

Lost 25 pounds while rehabbing his leg, and the improved movement helped him start 12 of 13 contests in 2019 (51 tackles, 4.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks).

Started all four of the Sun Devils' games in 2020 (19 tackles, 1.5 for loss)

2021, Pac-12 second-team 12 starts (57 tackles, 6.5 for loss, four pass breakups).

