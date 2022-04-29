Breaking Down the Giants' Selection of Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

The three positions that everyone spoke about the Giants needing to hit on in the first round of the draft were cornerback, offensive line, and edge rusher.

The Giants had their choice of offensive tackles with corners Derek Stingley and Sauce Garnder gone and two defensive ends taken. But because they held the number seven pick, that opened up the opportunity to take a player at another needed position, and that is why Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is now a New York Giant.

He is the most versatile linebacker/defensive end/edge rusher in the draft. He will have an impact doing something on the defense next season regardless of the position, and he will be asked to do a lot in Wink Martindale's defense.

Let's take a closer look at what Thibodeaux brings.

Strengths

One of Thibodeaux's biggest attributes is his athleticism. He's fast and agile, but he's never out of control on the field or running around recklessly. He wins with his speed, and his flexibility allows him to dip under the block of offensive tackles. He can also flip his hips and use his hands to wash the tackle's hands away.

His suddenness off the ball catches linemen off guard in their pass protection and in the run game, where he strikes before most linemen can get their hands up. He can use secondary moves to offset his speed rush and convert speed to power to shock a pass protector.

The other attribute that does not get talked about enough is his football IQ. He can dissect the game at a high level. This lets him figure out what an offense is trying to do to him in the blocking game and how to defeat it.

Needed Improvement

He had some injury issues while at Oregon. He will need to get with the training staff in New York to prepare his body for the rigors of a long NFL season.

He also needs to be more technically proficient at setting the edge in the run game and using better pad level in his tackling. He can also clean up his hand usage in his pass rush and run defense.

Immediate Value to Giants

His immediate value in a Giants jersey will be as a pass rusher and disruptor. He will be used all around that New York defense. Don't be surprised to see him line up on the edge and even at middle linebacker to rush up the middle.

Even if he doesn't record a sack, he will make quarterbacks nervous in the pocket or flush them to the other defenders who will be pursuing as well.

His high motor will go along perfectly with 2020 draft pick Azeez Ojulari who also has a high motor, and Leonard Willams, who is a high motor versatile defensive lineman. Look for him to be a day one immediate impact guy.

Round 1, No. 5: OLB/Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

College: Oregon

Class: Junior

Consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class coming out of Los Angeles' Oaks Christian High School.

USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year had 54 sacks in four years.

Honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick and the conference Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 with 35 tackles, including a team-high 14 tackles for loss with nine sacks and three pass breakups.

Led Oregon with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks (38 total tackles, three pass breakups) as a sophomore, third-team AP All-American, Pac-12 Morris Trophy, and the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP award.

Named a 2021 first-team AP All-American and finalist for the Chuck Bednarik, Ted Hendricks, and Bronko Nagurski Awards. First-team all-conference, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and 50 total tackles.

Join the Giants Country Community