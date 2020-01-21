Draft Prospect Preview | OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Andrew Thomas, OT

Height: 6-foot 5Weight: 320 lbs

Grade: Junior

School: Georgia

Overview

Andrew Thomas is an offensive tackle from Atlanta, Georgia who attended Pace Academy, a school that he helped win the 2015 state championship, the first-ever in its history.

Thomas quickly became a five-star prospect and had options for which college program he’d enroll in.

However, he wanted to stay close to home and was taken by head coach Kirby Smart’s recruitment pitch. In that vein, Thomas made the easy decision to attend Georgia, eschewing offers from Alabama, Auburn, and Florida, among others.

Thomas, a business major, has started every game he’s played. He began his freshman season at right tackle before moving to left tackle in his sophomore season onward. Thomas, a perennial team captain, started all 13 games in the 2019 college season, serving as an instrumental part of the Bulldogs offensive line.

This was evident in that they allowed less than a sack per game, scoring 28.3 points a game, passed for 218 yards per game, and rushed for 180 yards per game on their way to a 12-2 season.

Thomas also earned multiple awards such as All-American and all-SEC honors, given to the best players in college football, and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the best blocker in college.

Why He’s a Fit

The Giants turned to left tackle Nate Solder in 2018 after the Ereck Flowers failed in the position, but for one reason or another, Solder hasn’t quite lived up to the expensive contract he received to hold down the quarterback's blindside.

On the right side, Mike Remmers was signed to a one-year deal, but he too had his struggles while backup Nick Gates, a college left tackle at Nebraska, proved to be more effective as an interior player.

The Giants hopefully won’t be drafting at or near the top of the round for a long time after this year, so in having plucked a franchise running back and quarterback in the last two drafts, it’s time to add the third missing ingredient to their offense: a franchise left tackle.

Thomas, who played in a pro-style offense at Georgia, has the potential to be that guy. He’s a powerful run blocker who blasts defenders on nearly every play.

He has a thick lower body which gives him a good base, and he has a history of being able to blow open huge running lanes. Thomas is also a powerful human being in that when he latches on to his man, he can move him at will, sometimes even moving two men simultaneously.

If the Giants’ priority is to build a fortress around quarterback Daniel Jones and to help keep Saquon Barkley at or near the top of the league in rushing yards annually, Thomas, who per the NFL Draft Network is ranked as the 12th best prospect overall and who is projected as a top-10 pick, would be an enormous asset-- literally--for the Giants to consider.