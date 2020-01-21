GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Preview | OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Ahmed Shifa

Andrew Thomas, OT
Height: 6-foot 5Weight: 320 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: Georgia

Overview

Andrew Thomas is an offensive tackle from Atlanta, Georgia who attended Pace Academy, a school that he helped win the 2015 state championship, the first-ever in its history.

Thomas quickly became a five-star prospect and had options for which college program he’d enroll in. 

However, he wanted to stay close to home and was taken by head coach Kirby Smart’s recruitment pitch. In that vein, Thomas made the easy decision to attend Georgia, eschewing offers from Alabama, Auburn, and Florida, among others.

Thomas, a business major, has started every game he’s played. He began his freshman season at right tackle before moving to left tackle in his sophomore season onward. Thomas, a perennial team captain, started all 13 games in the 2019 college season, serving as an instrumental part of the Bulldogs offensive line.

This was evident in that they allowed less than a sack per game, scoring 28.3 points a game, passed for 218 yards per game, and rushed for 180 yards per game on their way to a 12-2 season.

Thomas also earned multiple awards such as All-American and all-SEC honors, given to the best players in college football, and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the best blocker in college.

Why He’s a Fit

The Giants turned to left tackle Nate Solder in 2018 after the Ereck Flowers failed in the position, but for one reason or another, Solder hasn’t quite lived up to the expensive contract he received to hold down the quarterback's blindside.

On the right side, Mike Remmers was signed to a one-year deal, but he too had his struggles while backup Nick Gates, a college left tackle at Nebraska, proved to be more effective as an interior player.

The Giants hopefully won’t be drafting at or near the top of the round for a long time after this year, so in having plucked a franchise running back and quarterback in the last two drafts, it’s time to add the third missing ingredient to their offense: a franchise left tackle.

Thomas, who played in a pro-style offense at Georgia, has the potential to be that guy. He’s a powerful run blocker who blasts defenders on nearly every play. 

He has a thick lower body which gives him a good base, and he has a history of being able to blow open huge running lanes. Thomas is also a powerful human being in that when he latches on to his man, he can move him at will, sometimes even moving two men simultaneously.

If the Giants’ priority is to build a fortress around quarterback Daniel Jones and to help keep Saquon Barkley at or near the top of the league in rushing yards annually, Thomas, who per the NFL Draft Network is ranked as the 12th best prospect overall and who is projected as a top-10 pick, would be an enormous asset-- literally--for the Giants to consider. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Keep checking back here for reports and confirmations on the Giants new assistant coaching staff under new head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

by

TJinJersey

What the Giants Offense Might Look Like Under Jason Garrett

The Giants will probably move from running a mostly West Coast Offense toward an Air Coryell system. But there will be mixtures of elements as Joe Judge and new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett look to create a multiple offensive attack.

Patricia Traina

by

StresmmUrchin

Senior Bowl Prospects That Could Be Fits for the Giants

The Senior Bowl practices begin Tuesday. The Giants will be in attendance and they'll likely be looking at all of the prospects, but here is a short list of some of the more intriguing candidates on whom they might place a strong focus.

Patricia Traina

Perspectives on How the Giants Coaching Staff is Taking Shape

The Giants coaching staff isn't complete yet, but there's a lot to like about how it's taking shape.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Report: Marc Colombo to Interview for Giants Offensive Line Coach Position

Colombo could end up reuniting with Jason Garrett in New York if hired.

Patricia Traina

Giants Unit Review: The D-line Steps Up

If there was a bright spot on the Giants 2019 defensive unit, the defensive line was it.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants Interested in Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo

Dave DeGuglielmo is another prospective assistant coach with prior ties to the Giants organization.

Patricia Traina

How a Penalty Helped the Giants Win the 2011 NFC Title Game

As we get ready for Championship Sunday, let's go back to January 2012, a happier time for Giants fans when Big Blue managed to beat the odds in a game no one favored them to win.

Patricia Traina

Giants Make Their Coordinator Hires Official

All three have prior ties to the organization.

Patricia Traina

What Jason Garrett Had to Say About Daniel Jones Plus a Glimpse into His Play-Calling Philosophies

Back on October 31, 2019, Jason Garrett, then the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, was on a conference call with the Giants media. Garrett was asked about then-rookie quarterback (and future pupil) Daniel Jones and he also offered some insight into his play-calling practices, specific to play-action.

Patricia Traina