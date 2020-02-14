GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Profile | C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Pat Ragazzo

Tyler Biadasz
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 316 pounds
Class: Junior  
School: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers center Tyler Biadasz has been the model for consistency since becoming a starter in 2017 following a redshirt freshman season.

Biadasz cracked third-team All-Big Ten in 2017 and only got better, making the first team the next two years in 2018 and 2019. Not only was Biadasz first-team All-Big Ten last season, but he also was named a unanimous All-American and won the Rimington Trophy given to the best center in college football.

Biadasz’s year-to-year improvement was evident; however, after consulting with the NFL Draft Advisory Committee after the 2018 season, they told him to return to school for another year.

After undergoing hip surgery last year, which caused him to miss spring practices, Biadasz proved his worth by becoming one of the top centers in college football.

Biadasz, who was initially recruited as a defensive end, has great athleticism and versatility. According to Walter Football, Biadasz is the top-ranked prospect at center. His strengths come from one-on-one pass blocking, holding his own against bull rushes, and sustaining his blocks through the whistle.

Biadasz is also athletic enough with good quickness in opening holes at the point of attack and is projected by many draft analysts to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

Biadasz’s durability is a positive as he started 41 consecutive games for the Badgers from 2017-2019. Wisconsin ran for over 230 yards per game and only allowed 65 sacks during these three years, with running back Jonathan Taylor rushing for over 2,000 yards to lead the NCAA in 2019 behind Biadasz and the Badgers' offensive line.

Why He's a Fit

The addition of Biadasz to the Giants' offensive line would be a solid move, especially for superstar running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is looking to produce in comparison to his stellar "Rookie of the Year" campaign after an injury-plagued sophomore season, where he didn’t quite look like himself for most of the year after missing three games with a high ankle sprain.

A stable offensive line and a healthy year from Barkley could propel the Giants as one of the league’s best offenses. If Biadasz joins the Giants, he will also be coached by new offensive line coach, Marc Colombo, who played 11 seasons in the NFL and most recently coached one of the league’s best units with the Cowboys from 2018-19 in the same role.

While it is unlikely that the Giants use their fourth overall pick on a center, if Biadasz is still around at No. 38, it will be interesting to see if general manager Dave Gettleman passes considering how much he emphasizes the importance of running the football effectively. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the Giants Should Use the Transition Tag on Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams s going to get paid, but any talk about $15 million per year--which happens to be about what the franchise tag is worth by the way, seems to be unlikely to materialize.

Patricia Traina

by

ClayfromBklyn

Draft Prospect Preview | S Shyheim Carter, Alabama

The Giants need a slot cornerback, and that just so happens to be a role that, despite limited opportunity, Alabama safety Shyheim Carter has played very well.

Patricia Traina

Film Analysis | How Lorenzo Carter Has Been Misused in the Giants Defense

Why didn't second-year linebacker Lorenzo Carter take the jump forward people were expecting? Let's look at the tape and try to figure it out.

Gene Clemons

Draft Prospect Preview | OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

The Giants need help at offensive tackle. Badly. Can Louisville's Mekhi Becton provide that help?

Pat Ragazzo

Throwback Thursday: How Victor Cruz Honored His Abuela

Victor Cruz's signature Salsa touchdown celebration was inspired by his late grandmother.

Ahmed Shifa

Why the Giants Should Consider Trading Down in the First Round

There's always a first time for everything, and if there was ever a first time for Giants general manager Dave Gettleman to trade down in the first round of the NFL draft, this year would be it.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Former Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo Hired by Jaguars

The former Giants head coach returns to the NFL after a two-year hiatus.

Patricia Traina

by

FunOne

How Far Financially Should the Giants Go to Keep OLB Markus Golden?

Golden was the Giants' best pass rusher last year and it wasn't even close. But on a team that desperately needs pass-rushing help, here's why the Giants must exercise control and not go overboard in its attempt to keep Golden.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants Could Have Interest in Receiver Demarcus Robinson

Free agency is a little more than a month of way, but already some potential players of interest are being linked to the Giants.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | LB Patrick Queen, LSU

The Giants need linebackers and LSU has a pretty good one who has entered the draft.

Ahmed Shifa