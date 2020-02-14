Draft Prospect Profile | C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Tyler Biadasz

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 316 pounds

Class: Junior

School: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers center Tyler Biadasz has been the model for consistency since becoming a starter in 2017 following a redshirt freshman season.

Biadasz cracked third-team All-Big Ten in 2017 and only got better, making the first team the next two years in 2018 and 2019. Not only was Biadasz first-team All-Big Ten last season, but he also was named a unanimous All-American and won the Rimington Trophy given to the best center in college football.

Biadasz’s year-to-year improvement was evident; however, after consulting with the NFL Draft Advisory Committee after the 2018 season, they told him to return to school for another year.

After undergoing hip surgery last year, which caused him to miss spring practices, Biadasz proved his worth by becoming one of the top centers in college football.

Biadasz, who was initially recruited as a defensive end, has great athleticism and versatility. According to Walter Football, Biadasz is the top-ranked prospect at center. His strengths come from one-on-one pass blocking, holding his own against bull rushes, and sustaining his blocks through the whistle.

Biadasz is also athletic enough with good quickness in opening holes at the point of attack and is projected by many draft analysts to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

Biadasz’s durability is a positive as he started 41 consecutive games for the Badgers from 2017-2019. Wisconsin ran for over 230 yards per game and only allowed 65 sacks during these three years, with running back Jonathan Taylor rushing for over 2,000 yards to lead the NCAA in 2019 behind Biadasz and the Badgers' offensive line.

Why He's a Fit

The addition of Biadasz to the Giants' offensive line would be a solid move, especially for superstar running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is looking to produce in comparison to his stellar "Rookie of the Year" campaign after an injury-plagued sophomore season, where he didn’t quite look like himself for most of the year after missing three games with a high ankle sprain.

A stable offensive line and a healthy year from Barkley could propel the Giants as one of the league’s best offenses. If Biadasz joins the Giants, he will also be coached by new offensive line coach, Marc Colombo, who played 11 seasons in the NFL and most recently coached one of the league’s best units with the Cowboys from 2018-19 in the same role.

While it is unlikely that the Giants use their fourth overall pick on a center, if Biadasz is still around at No. 38, it will be interesting to see if general manager Dave Gettleman passes considering how much he emphasizes the importance of running the football effectively.