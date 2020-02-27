GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Profile | Edge Markus Bailey, Purdue

Pat Ragazzo

Markus Bailey
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 240 pounds
Class: Fifth year
School: Purdue

Columbus, Ohio native and Purdue outside linebacker Markus Bailey is entering the NFL Draft this April after a five-year career with the Boilermakers.

Arriving at Purdue in 2016 as a freshman, Bailey appeared in three-games before injuring his knee and missing the rest of the season.

As a sophomore in 2017 coming off the injury, Bailey started all 13 games and was second on the team with 89 tackles. He also recorded 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and an interception.

After an impressive first year as a starter, Bailey led his team with 115 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Bailey’s junior season saw him finish second on the Boilermakers with nine tackles for a loss while recording his first career pick-six against number two ranked Ohio State. Bailey was named to the Second-Team All-Big Ten list by the coaches.

In 2019, Bailey appeared in only two games before suffering a knee injury, which kept him out the remainder of the season. For Bailey, this was the second time during his college career that he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

He underwent surgery in October and announced he was focused on getting ready for the 2020 NFL Draft. But certainly, questions about his medical are going to be front and center regarding where his draft value falls.

While at Purdue, Bailey was named to the All-Academic Big Ten list from 2016-2018. He was also a semi-finalist for the Campbell Trophy as the nation’s top student-athlete last year despite only appearing in two games.

According to The Draft Network, Bailey has a significantly high football IQ and is the type of linebacker who bursts through holes to fill and make plays in the backfield as a “fearless,” tackler.

He also showcased various leadership qualities as a co-captain of Purdue’s defense and has been described as one of the most mentally tough players coming out for the draft.

As far as his coverage ability is concerned, he typically handled underneath routes and is not a player who will excel in man-to-man coverage. His lateral range is also graded as average.

Bailey is a solid football player, but The Draft Network believes he will be an early-down linebacker who lives in the second level of the defense. His anticipation skills allow him to close in on routes, combined with his football IQ will enable him to defend zone coverage at a high level.

Bailey is currently projected as a Day 3 pick who could potentially go undrafted. The expectation is that he will wind up on an NFL roster in the spring and will be fighting for a roster spot this upcoming summer.

Why He's a Fit

As the Giant just cut two linebackers in Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin, they will be looking to replenish this second level corps, which has been lacking for several years.

If Bailey is still available in the late rounds on Day 3 or in the undrafted pool, Dave Gettleman and the Giants' front office could take a chance on him if his medicals check out. 

As previously noted, Bailey is known for his competitive toughness and football acumen, and one can never have too many of those players on the roster, regardless of where they play. Those very same traits are believed to fit the bill for new head coach Joe Judge and the mantra he's brought to the Giants.  

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton Says He Loves the New York Blue

The big offensive tackle from Louisville with the personality to match thinks there's something extra special about potentially playing in New York for the Giants.

Patricia Traina

What to Watch: Tight Ends and Receivers Who Could Be On the Giants' Draft Radar

The NFL combine workouts kick off on Thursday evening from Indianapolis with teh quarterbacks, wideouts and tight ends set to take the stage. Nick Falato has your first look at some of the more introguing prospects who could be a fit for the Giants.

Nick Falato

Giants Trim Linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin in Salary Cap Related Moves

Welcome to the official start of roster rebuilding season, which kicks off with the expected release of high-priced veterans whose skillset and contracts no longer fit into the team's plans.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | CB CJ Henderson, Florida

Here's yet another young cornerback prospect that brings versatility to a defense.

Ahmed Shifa

Draft Prospect Profile | RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Will the Giants stick with Wayne Gallman as the No. 2 running back behind Saquon Barkley or might they look toward a youngster like Eno Benjamin for the role?

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Refuses to Endorse Daniel Jones as the Giants Starter

The Giants' new head coach insists that everyone will have a clean slate when they report for the off-season program on April 6. But is his coyness part of a bigger plan?

Patricia Traina

by

NDEDDY47

Perspectives on the Giants Combine Press Conferences

It might not have initially sounded like it, but Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman not only have a clear vision of how to fix this Giants team, they're both on the same page.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor

The Giants could use another cornerback or two. Could Grayland Arnold of Baylor be one of those guys?

Pat Ragazzo

Draft Prospect Profile | G Damien Lewis, LSU

The Giants could use some depth on the offensive line

Pat Ragazzo

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

It's a deep, deep class of wide receivers, so let's take a look at some of the other prospects who ordinarily would be ranked higher but because of the depth of the class could be Day 2 or Day 3 steals.

Nick Falato

by

Giants1017