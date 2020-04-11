Draft Prospect Profile | LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Anfernee Jennings, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 259 lbs

Grade: Senior

School: Alabama

The idea of a good Alabama player going under the radar ahead of the NFL Draft sounds like an enigma, but linebacker Anfernee Jennings fits that mold. Jennings is coming off his best season at the college football powerhouse but doesn't have the buzz that football fans have come to expect with Crimson Tide prospects.

Jennings racked up eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a senior in 2019, numbers that would warrant any Alabama linebacker consideration for a pick on the first two days. Yet, most draft experts don't project Jennings going until the third day.

For most outside linebacker prospects, the qualities that generate the most draft buzz are lateral agility, first-step quickness, and explosive power. Jennings is good in all of these categories, but not significant enough to draw the fawning praise reserved for the likes of Chase Young or K'Laivon Chaisson.

The other thing that is probably holding back Jennings' draft stock: a traumatic knee injury that nearly resulted in a leg amputation. A PCL tear in the 2018 Sugar Bowl National Semifinal against Clemson caused damage to the artery in his left leg and produced a blood clot. Fortunately for Jennings, doctors were able to diagnose and treat the injury quickly before amputation was necessary.

Less than nine months after nearly losing his left leg, Jennings worked his way back to start all 15 games for Alabama in the 2018 season. The fortitude and determination to overcome that traumatic experience translate to the qualities that made him a valued starter for Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Jennings possesses a scrappy willingness to do all the dirty work on the edge, as he earned every cent of his stock through a determined and relentless play style.

Experts have stated that Jennings' production supersedes his skill level, and many expect him to struggle early at the NFL level. But if anything can be proven from Jennings' past, it's that physical disadvantages won't keep him off the field.

Why He's A Fit

Jennings made his name at Alabama through his toughness and character, two non-physical qualities that would make him an asset for the culture that head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman are looking to build.

Saban, Judge's one-time boss, praised Jennings for his leadership by example and supportive nature toward younger teammates. As one of Alabama's four permanent team captains in 2019, Jennings' work ethic and humble demeanor would make him a desirable character in the Giants' locker room.

But Jennings does bring physical value as well. With 32 7/8-inch arms, Jennings has NFL length and the ability to create separation with blockers.

Maybe the most prominent of Jennings' "strengths" is merely pure strength. While Jennings lacks elite explosiveness, he was able to earn his state line at Alabama through more prolonged battles against blockers, shedding blocks with force. Jennings' strength, combined with his arm length allows him to lock out blockers and recognize the play from the edge.

Jennings is at his best when playing against the run, where he sets the edge as an anchor with a heavy pop at the point of attack. In new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense, Jennings could fit in on run packages as an edge defender, lining up on the strong side to set a firm edge.

Jennings proved to be a matchup nightmare against blocking tight ends in college and, if he can get the best of those matchups at the NFL level, he might be able to provide some pass rush on counter blitzes.

Jennings might have a harder time finding a role on special teams, as his skill set doesn't translate to playing well in space.