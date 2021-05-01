Giants Try to Gain the Edge with Azeez Ojulari in Round 2

Trader Dave was at it again.

The Giants general manager, fresh off his huge trade with the bears in the first round of the draft that yielded an extra fifth-rounder this year and two picks in next year's draft, traded down again this time in the second round with the Dolphins, dropping eight spots to No. 50 overall and picking up Miami's third-round pick in 2022.

Gettleman's 2022 draft cache now includes an extra first-rounder, third-rounder, and fourth-rounder in addition to their second, fifth, sixth, and seventh-round picks in a class expected to be much deeper in talent.

With the 50th overall pick in this year's draft, the Giants picked George edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, 6'3", 240 pounds. In three seasons for the Bulldogs, Ojulari racked up 68 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks.

Before the draft, there had been some questions regarding Ojulari's knee, which could be why he went from being a late- first-round consideration to a Day 2 pick. But the SEC leader in sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles last season was medically cleared and represents great value at pick No. 50 on a Giants defense that's thirsting for more playmakers off the edge.

Here is what NFL Draft Bible had to say about Ojulari:

Ojulari is an explosive edge rusher who has the ability to win around the arc at a high rate. He flashes tremendous flexibility to maintain balance through contact. Whether working inside or out, Ojulari is a slippery player to halt his momentum. He also has an underrated power profile, flashing the ability to convert speed to power. His work in the run game is admirable, but he could use some added physical development. Ojulari causes constant havoc, but will need to finish plays at a higher rate. If he can continue to tap into his overall potential, Ojulari could end up being the most dynamic pass rusher in the 2021 draft.

The Giants will have Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines back from injury this year. They'll be joined by newcomer Ifeadi Odenigbo and now Ojulari, who, per Pro Football Focus, led all draft-eligible edge rushers this year in pass-rush productivity rate (12.9%).

