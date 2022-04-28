How to Watch Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

It's time to put the mock drafts and rumors to rest as the annual NFL Draft kicks off tonight!

Congratulations everyone. If you've made it this far, then chances are you're not "mocked drafted" out, and you're ready to see what surprises the New York Giants have in store for you starting tonight when they're scheduled to be on the clock at No. 5 and No. 7 int he first round.

Will there be a trade? Which of the offensive tackles (if any) will hear his name called? What about the rest of the league? It all unfolds tonight as the Giants are set to make the first two of their scheduled nine picks in perhaps the most critical draft in recent franchise history.

Keep it here at Giants Country all weekend long as we bring you full coverage of the Giants' draft weekend activities. Meanwhile, here is what you need to know to watch/follow all the picks.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

When

Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET — Round 1

Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET — Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 30, 12 p.m. ET — Rounds 4-7

Television

Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Time limits

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.

Rounds 3-6: Five minutes per selection.

Round 7: Four minutes per selection.

NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

First Round

No. 5 overall

No. 7 overall (via CHI)

Second Round

No. 36 overall

Third Round

No. 67 overall

No. 81 overall (via Miami)

Fourth Round

No. 112 overall (via Chicago)

Fifth Round

No. 147 overall

No. 173 overall (via Kansas City)

Sixth Round

No. 182 overall

Betting Information

