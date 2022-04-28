Skip to main content

How to Watch Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

It's time to put the mock drafts and rumors to rest as the annual NFL Draft kicks off tonight!

Congratulations everyone. If you've made it this far, then chances are you're not "mocked drafted" out, and you're ready to see what surprises the New York Giants have in store for you starting tonight when they're scheduled to be on the clock at No. 5 and No. 7 int he first round.

Will there be a trade? Which of the offensive tackles (if any) will hear his name called? What about the rest of the league? It all unfolds tonight as the Giants are set to make the first two of their scheduled nine picks in perhaps the most critical draft in recent franchise history.

Keep it here at Giants Country all weekend long as we bring you full coverage of the Giants' draft weekend activities. Meanwhile, here is what you need to know to watch/follow all the picks. 

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

When

  • Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET — Round 1
  • Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET — Rounds 2-3
  • Saturday, April 30, 12 p.m. ET — Rounds 4-7

Television

Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

  • Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes 
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

  • Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network 
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

  • Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Time limits

  • Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
  • Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
  • Rounds 3-6: Five minutes per selection.
  • Round 7: Four minutes per selection.

NFL Draft Prospect Profiles 

Click here to access all of Nick Falatos scouting reports on various prospects.

Giants Selections

  • Round 4: No. 112 overall (via CHI)
  • Round 5: No. 147 overall
  • Round 5: No. 173 overall (via KC through BAL)
  • Round 6: No. 182 overall
First Round

  • No. 5 overall
  • No. 7 overall (via CHI)

Second Round

  • No. 36 overall

Third Round

  • No. 67 overall
  • No. 81 overall (via Miami)

Fourth Round

  • No. 112 overall (via Chicago)

Fifth Round

  • No. 147 overall
  • No. 173 overall (via Kansas City)

Sixth Round

  • No. 182 overall

Betting Information

  • Check out SI Sportsbook for all your NFL Draft betting related odds.

