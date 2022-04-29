How to Watch Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

What surprises are in store for Giants fans on Day 2 of the Draft? Here's how you can follow along to find out.

What a Day 1, eh Giants fans?

The Giants landed arguably the top edge rusher and offensive tackle in this year's draft class, two players that not too long ago looked like they might not even reach the Giants for their first pick at No. 5.

But here we are, the Giants having plucked Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal in the draft. These two players instantly upgrade the defense and offense.

What will Day 2 bring? Will we see a cornerback or a safety? A linebacker or a tight end or something else? Keep it here at Giants Country all weekend long as we bring you full coverage of the Giants' draft weekend activities. Meanwhile, here is what you need to know to watch/follow all the picks on Day 2.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

When

Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET — Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 30, 12 p.m. ET — Rounds 4-7

Television

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and Fubo TV

Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network, and Fubo TV

Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Time limits

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.

Rounds 3-6: Five minutes per selection.

Round 7: Four minutes per selection.

Giants Selections

First Round

No. 5 overall: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

No. 7 overall (via CHI): OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Second Round

No. 36 overall

Third Round

No. 67 overall

No. 81 overall (via Miami)

Fourth Round

No. 112 overall (via Chicago)

Fifth Round

No. 147 overall

No. 173 overall (via Kansas City)

Sixth Round

No. 182 overall

