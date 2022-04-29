Skip to main content
How to Watch Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

What surprises are in store for Giants fans on Day 2 of the Draft? Here's how you can follow along to find out.

What a Day 1, eh Giants fans?

The Giants landed arguably the top edge rusher and offensive tackle in this year's draft class, two players that not too long ago looked like they might not even reach the Giants for their first pick at No. 5.

But here we are, the Giants having plucked Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal in the draft. These two players instantly upgrade the defense and offense.

What will Day 2 bring? Will we see a cornerback or a safety? A linebacker or a tight end or something else? Keep it here at Giants Country all weekend long as we bring you full coverage of the Giants' draft weekend activities. Meanwhile, here is what you need to know to watch/follow all the picks on Day 2.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

When

  • Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET — Rounds 2-3
  • Saturday, April 30, 12 p.m. ET — Rounds 4-7

Television

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

  • Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and Fubo TV
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

  • Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network, and Fubo TV
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Time limits

  • Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
  • Rounds 3-6: Five minutes per selection.
  • Round 7: Four minutes per selection.

NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

Click here to access all of Nick Falato's scouting reports on various prospects.

Giants Selections

First Round

