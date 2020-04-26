Minnesota LB Carter Coughlin | At-a-Glance

Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin is a pass-rushing outside linebacker who is a tough ballplayer. He comes from an athletic background--his father played football, and his mother was a collegiate tennis player.

Coughlin played out of position as essentially a pass-rushing end but still managed to record 159 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, and 22.5 sacks, which placed him third all-time in school history.

He was a reliable ballplayer for Minnesota and a focal point by every offense they faced. He was part of the reason why offenses had to get rid of the ball quickly when they passed the ball against the Gophers.

His high motor and football IQ allowed him to make up for his lack of elite size. Offensive tackles will not have the opportunity to drop their eyes or take a play off against Coughlin. Although it is inconsistent, he shows the ability to turn speed into power on his pass rush.

Coughlin has great straight-line chase speed that goes with his motor, and he makes a lot of tackles where he chases a play down from behind. He also has a good ability to diagnose a play.

His run read recognition is really good. He knows how to use his hands and footwork to defeat run blocks. He is also able to drop into zone pass coverage. He is almost annoying for offensive lineman because it is hard for them to get their hands on him.

For the Giants, he’s likely to be a special teamer and depth at linebacker. His relentlessness could get him some snaps on defense, but that will not be where he makes the team in the short term.

He will also have to put some weight on his frame without losing athleticism. The plan will most likely be to allow him to develop as an off-ball linebacker. He could prove to be more valuable if he can play at the second level consistently. That would enable his ability to rush to be utilized in blitz packages.

What they said…

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan on the upside of Coughlin via Twitter.

He’s able to convert speed to power really well; he’ll set a good edge, and at times, will walk an OL back into the pocket. Very good use of his length as he is able to consistently shock-and-extend, then read.

Shane P. Hallam, analyst for Fake Pigskin, on why he’s a big fan of Coughlin via Twitter.

I’m a BIG fan of Carter Coughlin. Super instincts, great technique and more explosive than you think. I rated him much higher.

Round 7, No. 218: Carter Coughlin

Height: 6-foot 3Weight: 236 pounds College: Minnesota (Senior)