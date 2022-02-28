Names to Watch for Giants During NFL Combine

The NFL's scouting combine begins this week and Nick Falato has your lsit of player names to keep an eye on.

The 2022 NFL Combine is ready to commence after missing last season due to COVID-19. All 32 teams will be in attendance, and they're eager to collect medical data while witnessing the incoming rookies test athletically.

The New York Giants own two top ten selections (5 & 7) for the 2022 NFL Draft, and they also benefit from seven other picks: 36, 67, 81, 110, 146, 172, and 190. The new front office of the Giants will reshape the Giants' roster to fit the identity desired by head coach Brain Daboll.

The first rookie class for Joe Schoen is critical to building the correct foundation towards success. The Giants will get a close look at the draft class in Indianapolis.

Names like Malik Willis (QB, Liberty), Evan Neal (OT, Alabama), Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE, Oregon), David Ojabo (EDGE, Michigan), and Derek Stingley Jr. (CB, LSU), along with many others, are well represented in conversations about athletic draft prospects.

Here are seven names that should interest the Giants, but who aren't as well known or highly discussed (but should perform well in Indianapolis).

RB Trestan Ebner, Baylor

New York will likely be in the running back market in some capacity. If the team retains Saquon Barkley, they could still use an explosive change of pace back who can contribute on special teams; a player who fits Daboll more than Gary Brightwell, a sixth-round pick by Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman last season.

Ebner is a day three option with four special teams touchdowns in college - three were kick-off returns. He stands at 5'11, 205-pounds with smaller hands. He had 150 carries for 778-yards (5.2 YPC) to go along with two rushing touchdowns in 2021; he also caught 26 of 33 passes for 294-yards and two scores.

Ebner's hands are soft, and some of his touchdowns were in the deep portions of the field. Ebner finishes his career with 124-catches on 156-targets for 1,514-yards and 11-touchdowns. He also had 1,883-yards on 346-carries for eight touchdowns.

Ebner was a track star in high school with natural NFL homerun ability. He should run a 40-yard dash in the low 4.4s. His issue in college was ball security, specifically in his senior season. Ebner had four fumbles.

WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Another Baylor Bear makes this list. The Baylor program is full of former track stars, and the team is predicated on speed in the Big-12. Thornton was productive at Baylor and had a tremendous senior season; he finished the year with 98-targets and caught 62 of them for 941-yards and ten touchdowns.

Thorntonfinished his college career with 142-catches on 229-targets for 2,235-yards and 19-touchdowns. Similar to his teammate Ebner, Thorntonhas a blazing type of speed.

At Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Thornton ran a 10.5 100-meter dash and a 21.07 200-meter dash. The potential elite speed he could offer Daboll's offense could make him a realistic target for the Giants on day three.

OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Raimann had one of the best run-blocking grades in the Pro Football Focus database for the 2021 season. He's very long at 6'7, 305-pounds with swift and smooth feet. Raimann spent two seasons in college at tight end before he transitioned to tackle - he was initially recruited at 230-pounds.

The Austrian native is an older prospect at 24-years of age, but he presents developmental value in the latter half of the first round. There's a lot to appreciate about Raimann; he could stand to get a bit stronger in pass-protection, but his feet are great in mirroring situations, and he's very solid as a run blocker. Raimann should be one of the better testing tackles at the Combine.

IOL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

Similar to Raimann, Jurgens was initially a tight end. He spent his freshman season as a tight end and transitioned to center. Jurgens played 2,066 snaps at center, and he was a critical part of altering the offensive line to a more physical brand of play under head coach Scott Frost.

Jurgens only allowed one sack and 34 pressures 1,016 pass-blocking snaps. Frost's offense ran a blend of zone and gap/power running plays. Jurgens is scheme-diverse, incredibly athletic, and he's only played center for three years. Jurgens should test very well, and he should be a realistic option for the Giants somewhere after pick 36.

EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker isn't necessarily lesser-known. However, he played on the National Championship defense, and he's typically not the first player mentioned from that unit. Walker looks the part at 6'5, 275-pounds, and he plays with raw power, great length, and excellent burst.

The Bulldog will test very well and look good in positional drills. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently mocked Walker to the Giants at five. I don't necessarily believe that will happen, but I understand the appeal and the fit. With some coaching on hand technique and pass-rushing moves, Walker could be a true difference-maker in the NFL. We might see glimpses of that in Indianapolis.

LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

The Sooner is a lightning rod of speed at the second level. Asamoah is undersized; he measured at 6'0, 222-pounds in Mobile, but he's very fast, physical, and versatile. Asamoah's coverage skills, pursuit, short-area quickness, range, and ability to start/stop on a dime should all appeal to Don "Wink" Martindale.

Asamoah finished his college career with 168-tackles, 12.5 for a loss, 5-sacks, an interception, five passes defended, three forced fumbles, 33-pressures, and 84-STOPS. He will look very fluid in positional drills, and he should run very fast, with a quick shuttle and good three-cone.

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Gordon is the teammate of probable first-round pick Trent McDuffie; however, after the Combine, Gordon could find himself hovering around late first-round talk. Gordon's length and athletic profile are just what teams are looking for in their defensive backs.

He played a lot of zone coverage in college, but his overall movement skills suggest he'd be excellent in man-coverage. He looked more than capable in the man reps he put on tape.

He had 12 passes defended, two interceptions, and never allowed a touchdown throughout his college career. His catch percentage allowed was 51.2%. Gordon should test well in the 40-yard dash and the vertical/broad jump while looking very fluid in his transitions during positional drills.

