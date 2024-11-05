New York Giants Improve Their 2025 NFL Draft Spot
The New York Giants, who fell to 2-7 following their 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders, might not be moving up the standings toward a postseason berth, but they’re at least moving up in the 2025 draft order.
The Giants are among seven NFL teams with a 2-7 record (.222 win percentage). However, when it comes to the strength of schedule tiebreaker, the Giants have the toughest at .534, which puts them seventh (or last among the 2-7 teams) in the draft order.
The Giants have currently lost four games in a row, the third longest losing streak in the league behind the Saints (7 games) and Raiders (5 games). If the draft were held tomorrow, New York would have eight picks: Nos. 7, 38, 69, 105, 134 (projected comp pick for having lost safety Xavier McKinney), 151 (from Seattle to complete the trade terms for defensive lineman Leonard Williams), 216, and 245 (from Buffalo).
The Giants could add to their 2025 draft haul if they are able to swing a deal with another team for outside linebacker Azeez Ojuari before the 4p.m. ET trade deadline on November 5.
Tankathon’s three-round mock draft has the Giants selecting OT Will Campbell from LSU with pick 7, quarterback Carson Beck from Georgia with pick 38, and running back TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State with pick 69.
The Giants other (and perhaps more pressing needs) include cornerback and interior defensive line depth.