New York Giants Seven-Round Mock Draft

Mock draft season is back and with the Giants about to have one of the mot important drafts in the last decade, Zack Dietz has this first edition of a very early seven-round Giants mock draft.

Happy New Year, everyone! Here’s hoping for a fantastic 2022 for all of you Giants fans out there and more success for the franchise.

On the cusp of another disappointing season coming to an end, it is officially #DraftSZN for many teams, and it is time to see what potential prospects would look good in East Rutherford.

Today, I have a complete, seven-round mock draft for the New York Giants based on what I feel are the most significant needs and values at each prospective draft slot.

Before we start, a quick note. There will NOT be any trades in this mock as I wanted to see the optimal value I could get at each pick for the Giants. I also completed this mock at NFL Mock Draft Database - a site with many resources for anyone interested in the draft.

The draft order is courtesy of Tankathon as of Week 17. So without any further ado, let the mocking commence!

ROUND 1, No. 5: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

As mentioned in the intro, it has been a long, long year for Giants fans. Not only has the team been a massive disappointment and one of the worst offenses in the league, but a lot of players didn’t meet expectations, including receiver Kenny Golladay, tackle Matt Peart, tight end Kyle Rudolph, to name a few.

On the flip side, one player who took the leap many anticipated was left tackle Andrew Thomas. As we all know, however, you need more than one good lineman to give your quarterback good protection, and I believe with their extra draft capital this season, the offensive line is this team’s #1 priority.

As North Carolina State’s left tackle in 2021, Ikem Ekwonu was about as dominant as could be. Allowing one of the three lowest pressure rates against opposing pass rushers in the Power 5, Ekwonu was rightly named an AP All-American for his play and All-ACC First Team.

Stylistically, he’s very similar to Thomas--great size, outstanding technique, and raw power. The best part of Ekwonu’s skillset is he has ample experience playing guard as well, so you could theoretically put him next to Thomas on the offensive line, and you have the left side of the future.

ROUND 1, No. 8: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

While the argument can certainly be made that the Giants have more pressing needs on their defense than safety--pass-rusher and linebacker likely supersede secondary overall--if you can get arguably the top overall prospect in the class with your SECOND first-round pick, it becomes almost an obligation.

A leg injury cut Kyle Hamilton’s season short for the Fighting Irish in 2021, but he was still the same rangy, athletic, game-wrecking weapon for Notre Dame. The superstar safety intercepted three passes across seven games in 2021 and had more than his fair share of pass-breakups and bone-crushing tackles.

Hamilton’s play style and overall demeanor remind me of one word - flexibility. Not only is he an incredibly loose physical specimen when you watch him on the field, but he can be used in a handful of ways, from free safety to strong safety to dime linebacker to slot corner. Hamilton is a gifted player who could provide a galactic spark to New York’s defense.

ROUND 2, No. 36: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

With the Giants having selected Ikem Ekwonu earlier in this mock draft, New York has already acquired a potential future starter for the next decade who was an AP All-American in 2021.

Why stop there? Darian Kinnard continued his dominance for the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC at right tackle this past season. One of the reasons a lot of the hype about Kinnard not being a first-round prospect are concerns over his athleticism and hand placement at times, but those feel beyond nitpicky when you look at Kinnard’s full body of work.

In a power-heavy scheme similar to the one New York favors, Kinnard is a certified mauler who is also dynamite in pass-protection. Even if the Giants want to give Matt Peart the reigns at right tackle next year--a big "if" considering when Peart suffered his torn ACL, which must be factored into whether he'll be available at the start of next year--Kinnard could always slide in at right guard and have a potential Pro-Bowl impact.

ROUND 3, No. 67: Cade Otton, TE, Washington

With Evan Engram practically a lock to leave in free agency and the lack of impact I noted earlier by Kyle Rudolph, the Giants desperately need some bodies in their tight end room. The team may also bring Kaden Smith back and potentially sign another free agent, but the draft is another avenue to find a talented player.

Cade Otton dealt with injury and poor quarterback play for the Washington Huskies in 2021, but the junior tight end is the most talented skill player on that offense.

In terms of Otton’s receiving ability, he is, in my humble estimation, the best route runner at the position in this class. He breaks inside crispily on slant routes and has the get-off and athleticism to be a threat up the seam as well.

When he’s tasked as the sixth lineman as a run blocker, Otton is fairly stellar in that department, displaying excellent technique and effort. There isn’t a Kyle Pitts-level talent in this year’s tight end class, but Otton has a good shot of being the best of the bunch, and his value here in the early third round is tremendous.

ROUND 3, No. 79: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

The good thing about the 2022 NFL Draft edge-rusher group is that even if the Giants pass on one in the first round, there are plenty of intriguing prospects to be had on Day 2. And one guy who I believe would be a great fit with a Giants defense that has appeared to prioritize athleticism more recently is Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey.

A former high-school tight end prospect, Foskey made the switch to defensive end for the Irish and had a breakout 2021 campaign, totaling 11 sacks and six forced fumbles, utilizing his athleticism and bend to be a dominant player on their defensive line.

He'll turn 22 in October and has two more years of eligibility, so he might return to school, but a player with his profile and production has an outside chance of being a Day 1 pick, so getting him here at pick No. 80 overall might be a pipe dream.

ROUND 4, No. 110: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Despite it being a glaring need, as I mentioned earlier, the Giants have been known in years past to wait a little while before addressing the position. Like it or not, I don’t see any reason why that could change, but I think the Giants' use of their first Day 3 pick on one of the more talented inside backers in this class in Channing Tindall from Georgia wouldn't be a bad idea.

While teammate Nakobe Dean gets much-deserved draft love, Tindall was outstanding on the second level of the Bulldogs defense, totaling 4.5 sacks in 2021. The box score won’t show it, but the senior linebacker also provided adeptness in coverage and properly utilized his athleticism to erase in the intermediate portion of the field. He’s a high-ceiling prospect that could start sooner rather than later for New York.

ROUND 5, No. 145: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Given the combination of Saquon Barkley’s injury history, his contract situation, and the lack of depth behind him, it makes sense for the Giants to spend a Day 3 pick on a running back who could, at the bare minimum, take over Devontae Booker’s role for a fraction of the price.

Brian Robinson Jr. doesn’t have the same pedigree that many former Alabama running backs have had in recent years. Still, as of this article, he’s coming off of the best game of his career, a 204-yard rushing performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the College Football Playoffs.

Even without that game, Robinson has always possessed a profile as a stout runner who fights between contact and can churn out extra yardage. Ideally, he’d be a nice between-the-tackles compliment to Saquon, but Robinson can start if need be.

ROUND 5, No. 170: Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina

Continuing with the offensive skill-player depth theme, the Giants take a swing here on a receiver who was arguably the most dominant one in the Sun Belt Conference.

With talented quarterback Grayson McCall throwing him passes, Heiligh became one of his best friends on the offense in 2021, putting up a receiving line of 66 catches, 1128 yards, and seven scores. You won’t find many nuances in Heiligh’s route running yet, but he is a ridiculously long-strider with good speed and underrated separation ability.

Against man coverage, he’s burnt more than his fair share of cornerbacks, and his football IQ and chemistry in the Chanticleer’s passing offense were very impressive. He fits the mold of what the Giants like from their outside receivers, and he’s certainly worth a shot here in the fifth round.

ROUND 6, No. 182: Jayden Peevy, IDL, Texas A&M

New York has done a good job acquiring talent on their defensive line. Locking up Leonard Williams was a solid movie, and Dexter Lawrence has shown flashes, but getting some depth at the nose tackle position would be wise.

A fifth-year senior from Texas A&M, Jayden Peevy played more 3-tech than 1-tech for the Aggies over his career, but his body type (6’6” at 315 with room to add mass) and play style makes him a likely nose in the NFL.

He’s not known for his pass-rush acumen (only two sacks in 2021), but he’s an active player in the center of the d-line who tipped three passes this fall and even possesses an interception to boot. It’s not common to find potential starters for your football team this late in the draft, but Peevy can be just that.

