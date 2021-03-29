New York Giants Three-Round Mock Draft After Dolphins Trades

Last week the Dolphins made two trades that shook up the top of the NFL draft order. How does that potentially affect the Giants? Here is our new three-round mock draft.

The Miami Dolphins rocked the top of the NFL draft order last week by engaging in trades with both the 49ers and the Eagles.

While that was initially thought to be good news (in that it meant an increased chance of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts dropping to the Giants at No. 11), I ran another mock draft simulation (this time only three rounds) to see how much the board might be affected.

Overall, there was good news and bad news in terms of how this latest three-round mock draft went.

Read on to find out more.

Round 1, Pick No. 20: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

With receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle, tight end Pitts, offensive lineman Rashawn Slater and edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Kwity Paye all off the board, I could have drafted receiver Devonte Smith here and called it a day.

But unlike what Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has been prone to do, at least so far, I don't mind rolling the dice and trading down. So when the Chicago Bears offered their first round pick (No. 20), a second rounder (No. 52) and a fifth rounder (No. 165), there was no chance I was going to pass that up.

In accepting the trade to move down nine spots, I picked up an extra pick in the top 150 plus I regained the fifth-round pick owed to the Jets to complete the Leonard Williams trade.

Lo and behold, still sitting there at No. 20 was Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. now I believe that Parsons is a first-round talent, but I'd be somewhat reluctant to draft him at No. 11.

At No. 20? That to me is an excellent value and a no-brainer that also fills a need.

That all said, I truly believe that one of the numerous reasons why Giants head coach Joe Judge was likely in attendance at Penn State's pro day last week was to, among other things, get actual face time with Parsons.

Judge values the opportunity to really get to know players and what makes them tick, and has said countless times before he believes in the up-close-and-personal approach.

That's exactly what he did with receiver Kenny Golladay and with cornerback Adoree' Jackson, two players whose stints with their previous teams reportedly didn't end well.

This isn't to say that Judge's attendance at Penn State's pro day was solely to get to know Parsons, but given his brief history as head coach, that he took the opportunity to get in face time with a prospect who some scouting reports have said has some character concerns certainly follows a pattern Judge established this off-season.

Round 2, Pick No. 42: TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

While at Penn State's pro day, Judge also got an opportunity to look at their big tight end, Pat Freiermuth.

Interestingly, since I've been doing mock drafts this year, it doesn't matter what simulator I use. Every mock draft I've run, Freiermuth is sitting there as the best value in that second round.

Here's what NFL Draft Bible had to say about the Penn State tight end:

Despite all the hype surrounding ‘Baby Gronk,’ the most exciting part of his evaluation is that there is great room for improvement. His long, lean, frame has yet to fill out, as Freiermuth owns great height and athleticism, to go along with excellent quickness. When he tucks the ball and lowers his shoulders, Freiermuth has shown the propensity to run defenders over with a full-steam-ahead run style after the catch; he has flashed a devastating stiff arm. His size also makes him a significant red-zone target. That being said, while he’s an adequate blocker, Freiermuth isn’t a killer seeking out contact in the second level; he has bypassed some opportunities to make his presence more known. His route running has improved but remains a bit rough around the edges.

Why go with a tight end at this point? Evan Engram is in the option year of his rookie deal in what is likely his final chance to earn a second contract with the Giants.

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) runs with the ball after a catch as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) defends during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

And newcomer Kyle Rudolph, who, although expected to be good to go following foot surgery, probably isn't a long-term option for the team at this stage in his career, nor is Levine Toilolo.

With the jury still out on Kaden Smith, it would behoove the Giants to add a tight end to develop, given how important the position is in their offense.

Freiermuth is widely regarded as the second-best tight end in this class, behind Florida's Kyle Pitts, and while not as athletic as Engram, Freiermuth does enough things well enough to where he can help an offense in both the running and passing game.

Round 2, Pick No. 52 (form Chicago): LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

I hoped to get a guard or receive here, but those prospects I was eyeing--receiver D’Wayne Eskridge offensive lineman Wyatt Davis--went to the Washington Football Team and Chargers, respectively.

But then I remembered what general managers past and present always preach, and that is you can't go into a draft or into around with the mindset of getting a player at position X because you're going to screw it up more times than not.

That said, I went for value with this pick and plucked linebacker Zaven Collins out of Tulsa as he was the best player on the board. (For the record, I was surprised Collins last this long as some consider him to be the second-best linebacker in this draft behind Parsons).

Here's what Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network had to say about Collins:

Collins is a game-impacting defender and one of the more understated prospects in this year’s draft. He’s not the small run-and-chase linebacker teams prefer these days. Instead, he’s a throwback of sorts and possesses the size and speed to be a pass rusher and play in coverage. Collins is a true three-down defender who should quickly break into a starting lineup and comes with outstanding scheme versatility.

Collins' game conjured up memories of the big-time linebackers that, back in the 1980s, were a staple of Giants defenses. And if he's as good in run defense, coverage, and pass-rushing, I do not doubt that Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will figure out a way to deploy both him and Parsons if both were to become Giants teammates.

Round 3, Pick No. 76: DL Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

Because the Giants, who lost Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, only signed Austin Johnson to a one-year deal (plus B.J. hill is entering his contract year this year), I see this spot as one of those sneaky needs.

Togiai is a bit of a gamble given that he's only had one strong year of production for the Buckeyes. Still, he's versatile enough to potentially be an every-down player who can rush the passer as well as clog up inside running lanes.

Here is part of what NFL Draft Bible wrote in their scouting report of Togiai:

Seeing action in 33 games during a three-year span with the Buckeyes, Togiai registered three sacks, all of which came against Penn State in 2020. This stat is deceiving as Togiai shows violence and intent at the point of attack, defeating the hands of blockers quickly and getting inside positioning to convert his get-off into power. He possesses the hands to twist blockers or swipe their punches. In the lateral run game, Togiai resets the line of scrimmage with his pop and leg drive. He is stout on the inside and can swim move to either side after bench-pressing blockers off his frame. A quick processor, he adapts on the fly quickly and is rarely caught out of position.

At 6'2", 300 pounds, Togiai still has some room for growth to his frame, but his athleticism and stoutness at the point of attack have helped his draft stock to rise.

Final Thoughts

I didn't go with any other offensive players in the first three rounds because I believe the guard receiver and running back classes are deep enough to yield some talent that can be developed and that will end up as value picks.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.