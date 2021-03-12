Tommy Togiai - Defensive Tackle Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

TOMMY TOGIAI | Ohio State | DT | #72 | Jr | 6016 | 300 | 5.08e | Pocatello, ID | Highland

Overview:

Seeing action in 33 games during a three-year span with the Buckeyes, Togiai registered three sacks, all of which came against Penn State in 2020. This stat is deceiving as Togiai shows violence and intent at the point of attack, defeating the hands of blockers quickly and getting inside positioning to convert his get-off into power. He possesses the hands to twist blockers or swipe their punches. In the lateral run game, Togiai resets the line of scrimmage with his pop and leg drive. He is stout on the inside and can swim move to either side after bench-pressing blockers off his frame. A quick processor, he adapts on the fly quickly and is rarely caught out of position. Togiai is just an average athlete with solid initial quickness, but struggles to move laterally. His lower body has some stiffness to it, preventing him from threatening the shoulders of blockers consistently as a gap shooter. Occasional balance issues stem from his feet being unable to catch up with his upper body movements. Togiai projects as a potential starting defensive tackle with power rushing ability. He can contribute early on and be at least a valuable piece to a rotation. Due to his lack of size and athleticism, he has somewhat limited upside. His best fit is in a gap-control style front due to his power-rush ability and lack of gap shooting success.

Background:

Raised in Idaho; parents are married. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Won two football state championships and one basketball state title in high school. Is the first player from Idaho to ever sign with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

