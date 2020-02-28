GiantsCountry
NFL Combine Day 1 Stock Report | Receivers, Quarterbacks and Tight Ends

Patricia Traina, GiantsCountry.com

Gene Clemons

Day 1 of on-field testing and drills produced explosive results for the quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers. Here are some winners and losers from each group.

Wide Receivers

There were some electric performances in this group and some guys who may have made themselves some money. 

Stock Up | Denzel Mims, Baylor

The 6-foot 3 pass-catcher was much more explosive then people thought he would be. He recorded one of the fastest 40-yard dash times of the day at 4.38 seconds. 

He followed that up with a spectacular 3-cone time of 6.66 seconds, a 38.5 inch vertical, and a near 11-foot broad jump. 

He has shown on film big-play ability, but numbers like these make him an elite talent. One with the size and speed to fit into a Giants offense in need of an X receiver. 

Stock Up | Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan 

At 6-foot 2" and 212 pounds, the former Wolverine tested in the three explosion exercises and was extremely impressive. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash time, jumped 44.5 inches in the vertical jump, and leaped 11.5 feet in the broad jump. Those are Julio Jones-esque numbers, and they had people talking. 

He showed flashes of ability at Michigan but never was a consistent playmaker. These numbers will have evaluators going back to the film and may have them take a chance of Peoples-Jones earlier than expected. As a mid-round prospect, he is someone who could be in play for the Giants. 

Stock Down | Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

On an evening where speed ruled, it was a bad look for the Volunteer alum to run a 4.72 40-yard dash time. Many were looking at Jennings to be a sleeper to move up boards, but it is going to be challenging to get that number out of anyone's mind. 

He also posted uninspiring numbers in the vertical jump (29 inches) and broad jump (just under 10 feet). He is going to need an impressive pro day to recover from this performance. 

Tight Ends

Stock Up | Albert Okwuegbunam Missouri

The 6'5" former tiger ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, which caught the eye of everyone who was watching. That combination of speed and size always gets you to rise up a draft board. 

NFL teams may look at his lack of catches (26) at Missouri and compare it to another combine stand out from a few years ago, George Kittle. He could become an intriguing prospect for teams, including the Giants, on Day 2, or Day 3 of the draft. 

Stock Up | Adam Trautman, Dayton 

Already considered a sleeper in what is regarded as a rather ordinary tight end draft class, Trautman showed off elite agility recording a 6.78 3-cone drill time and a 4.27 20-yard shuttle time. 

He also displayed great explosion with a 34.5 vertical jump. Those are great numbers for a guy who is 6'5" and almost 260 pounds. And that's just what he needed to do to make evaluators forget about a 4.8 40-yard dash time. He caught the ball well in drills and looked fluid throughout the evening. 

Stock Down | Mitchell Wilcox, USF

On top of measuring in two inches shorter than his 6-foot 5 listing on the USF football website, Wilcox did not jump off the page on any of the testing drills. 

He recorded a disappointing 4.88 in the 40-yard dash and was not exclusive in the vertical and broad jump. The height of embarrassment came when he was hit in the face with a ball during on-field drills. 

Quarterbacks

Stock Up | Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma 
4.59 40-yard, 35" vertical jump, 10'5" broad jump.

Stock Up | Justin Herbert, Oregon
4.68 40-yard, 35.5" vertical jump, 10'2" broad jump, 7.06 3-cone, 4.46 20-yard shuttle. 

Both JH's stood out along with Hawaii's Cole McDonald as the most athletic quarterbacks at the combine. 

Unlike McDonald, the two continued to shine during the passing drills. While people knew Herbert had a strong arm, the surprise to many was how Hurts shut down any talk of playing another position with his accuracy and touch on deep passes. 

He showcased how far he has progressed as a passer since starting at Alabama as a true freshman. Herbert checked all the boxes he was expected to check, Hurts checked boxes that some did not believe he could.

Stock Down | Jake Fromm, Georgia

Fromm was one of the least athletic quarterbacks at the combine. He was consistently at or near the bottom of every quarterback drill. 

What was more disappointing was watching him come up short on deep passes. Even if a team believes in Fromm as a future starter, there's no doubt that he will have to improve as a passer. 

