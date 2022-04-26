Top Small-School Prospects to Watch in NFL Draft

Who are some of the smaller school prospects that could find themselves on the Giants' draft board? Nick Falato has some answers.

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than a week away. Premier college football powerhouses like Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, and Oklahoma are well represented. Schools like Baylor, Texas A&M, and Washington also have several highly regarded prospects.

Programs in the Power-5 and even colleges like Memphis and Cincinnati, which are not Power-5 programs, consistently churn professional ready players into the NFL. However, smaller schools in the FCS, Division II, and even Division III levels aren't synonymous with producing NFL talent.

Nevertheless, players are manufactured from lesser-known programs - some might go in the first round. Brandon Beane and Joe Schoen selected several players from smaller schools.

Last year, the Bills drafted OT Spencer Brown in the third round out of Iowa. In 2019, they selected CB Darryl Johnson out of North Carolina A&T. In Beane's first year as the general manager (2018), Buffalo selected CB Taron Johnson out of Weber State and DB Siran Neal out of Jacksonville State.

Just because the Bills used draft capital on smaller-school prospects in the past doesn't mean the Giants will under Schoen. This year's draft has several small school options that could make sense for the Giants at the right value. Here's a list of those prospects.

Offense

QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisana

Kelley is one of the more unique prospects in the draft. He might not be drafted, but he's a 6'7, 249-pound quarterback who threw for 5,124-yards and 44 passing touchdowns in 2021. Even more impressive was his rushing ability; he rushed for 16 touchdowns with 491-yards. He won the Walter Payton Award in 2020 as the FCS' top player, and he was the Southland Conference Player of the Year in 2021. Kelley has a ton of tools and size that should earn him practice squad looks.

RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

Strong Jr. is a lightning bolt at running back who can hit theoretical home runs for an offense. He ran a 4.37 40-yard-dash with a 46" vertical and a 10'4" broad jump at 5'11, 207-pounds. He was a first-team FCS All-American with 1,686 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Pierre Strong Jr. will see snaps early in his career as a change of pace back with the ability to eventually be a 1a in a timeshare.

RB Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T

The school that produced Tarik Cohen has another running back who may be a late day three pick in Martin, who is 5'10, 220-pounds. He rushed for 1,459-yards and 23 touchdowns with a 7.8-yards per carry in 2019. The 2020 season was affected by COVID-19, and his 2021 season was hampered by injury (an MCL injury). Martin only had four touchdowns and 494-yards. Martin ran a 4.48 at his Pro Day and a 4.54 40-yard-dash at the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

RB Ezra Gray, Alabama State

Ezra Gray wasn't as productive as other small-school backs. He finished his four years as a Hornet with 1,328-yards and eight touchdowns. Gray was an HBCU All-American running back who is only 5'7, 175-pounds, but he reportedly ran a 4.31 40-yard-dash.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Watson or Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning are the most discussed non-FBS prospects in the draft. Watson played in a run-oriented offense where he didn't necessarily dominate the smaller level of competition. He wasn't as dominating of a presence at the catch point, nor was he a nuanced route runner, but his size (6'4, 208-pounds) and athletic ability are a rare combination.

6'4 skilled position players don't run 1.46 10-yard-splits. He's also very flexible and an asset in the run game. Watson ended his college career with 104 catches on 180 targets for 2,140-yards and 14 touchdowns, with 394 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He'll be a top 40 selection in the draft, mostly off his athletic ability and measurables.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Penning should be the first non-FBS player selected in the draft. Rumors have him as a top-15 pick. Penning is renowned for his mean streak and glass easting mentality. He needs a lot of work with his hands. Penning led the FCS in penalties, and his propensity to hold and grab is evident. Penning also lost several reps at the Senior Bowl, which weren't discussed because he finished plays very aggressively through and after the whistle. He tested very well as an athlete at the Combine:

Players with this type of size and frame typically don't move as well as Penning, which is enticing. However, I didn't think he played to that athletic ability. Penning is reportedly in love with football, which isn't always a given. He's still an exciting player who could be developed into a good starter, but there's a lot of coaching that needs to occur for Penning to reach his massive potential.

OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Waletzko caught my eye at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He wasn't overmatched by the jump in competition, and he wasn't flashy, but he framed his blocks well, mirrored speed-rushers up the arc, and showed the requisite power to last in the league. Waletzko ranks in the 98th percentile for arm length with 36 1/8"; that's only an eighthS of an inch shorter than Matt Peart.

Pad-level at 6'8 is something that Waletzko will struggle with at the next level, and he could stand to be more efficient with his feet. His combination of length, solid athletic ability, and power will give him looks at the back end of round three.

OT Braxton Jones, Southern Utah State

I haven't had the chance to watch much of Jones, but I am intrigued by the size profile he offers. From the clips I did see, I saw a player who was way too high and erratic with his hands, but his hands were extremely strong once the punch was located. He was also light on his feet and looked smooth and nimble in his pass sets. Jones should be another developmental offensive lineman who can be found on day three of the draft.

OT Cordell Volsen, North Dakota State

This draft is filled with small-school developmental players at the offensive tackle position, and Volsen figures to possibly slide inside at guard. He's a thick, versatile lineman who is balanced in his sets. His teammate Dylan Radunz was drafted last year in the second round by the Titans; he's not nearly that level of prospect, but still, one who is worth a shot on day three.

IOL Cole Strange, UT-Chattnogga

Strange was a fiery competitor at the Reese's Senior Bowl with good tape. He seemed to play a little undersized - showed up 6'5, 307 at the Combine - but he made up for a slighter frame with excellent tape. Strange offers positional versatility, and he's an exceptional athlete with good bend through his frame, smooth feet, and a high level of processing. Strange could be a day two selection and a possible year one starter.

Defense

DL Noah Elliss, Idaho

A 23-year-old rookie with unique size--a very good option on day three for a nose tackle to eventually take over Justin Ellis's role--Noah Elliss had 30 STOPs this past season for the Vandals and eight pressures and a sack. He consistently occupied double teams and was the focal point for opposing offensive coordinators.

His 10-yard-split was in the first percentile; that won't help his case as a small school player, but he certainly is strong and large at 346-pounds with 10 3/8" hands. The Giants low-key need a long-term solution at nose tackle, and Elliss could be the option they target late in the draft.

DL Eric Johnson, Missouri State

Johnson attended the Reese's Senior Bowl and reportedly caught the eye of several evaluators after having an impressive week at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Johnson is much different than Elliss; he's a long 6'5, 300-pounds with just under 34" arms. Johnson has a quick first step and the versatility to align all over a defensive front, which is appealing to Martindale's defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson had 31 pressures and 28 STOPs last season; he only had four career sacks.

EDGE De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State

A 6'4, 251-pound defensive end with good lower body flexibility and a solid overall first step. He is a chiseled-up physical EDGE rusher who needs some refinement, but one who is worth a late-round flier. Dixon attended the East-West Shrine Game and the HBCU Legacy Bowl. During the 2021 season, Dixon had 33 pressures and eight sacks at the FCS level.

LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

Anderson could be the most exciting prospect in the entire draft. Andersen was an all-conference quarterback at Montana State; he set records with his legs - and he was a running back as well - and was a true offensive weapon. Andersen played linebacker the last two seasons and was a tackling machine with elite athletic testing:

Andersen possesses great length and size to close throwing windows at the second level. There's necessary development with his game, but his upside is ridiculously high, and he can be selected on day two.

CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Sam Houston State was promoted to C-USA - an FBS sub-division - after winning the FCS title in 2020. McCollum had one of the best Combines in recent memory:

He has great size, adequate length, and elite athletic testing, with an insane 6.38 three-cone. McCollum plays fast, but it didn't seem like his film suggested this type of elite athletic ability. Nevertheless, McCollum's physical gifts will get him selected somewhere near day two, possibly early day three.

CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Williams attended the Reese's Senior Bowl and was good in one-on-ones; he held his own at the line of scrimmage with solid press/mirror ability. Williams had 22 pass deflections in college with five interceptions at 6'3, 197-pounds. Williams came from Division II and handled himself well during the All-Star circuit. Williams should be drafted somewhere on day three, and he possesses great upside.

CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

Like Williams, Junior was a late arrival at the Combine, and he looked the part on film. He, too, was good at the line of scrimmage with a disciplined ability to handle WR releases and a physical jam.

He's 6'0, 190-pounds out of the Division II program, where he recorded 46 tackles, three for a loss, and seven pass breakups during the 2021 season. The smaller schools are well represented with interesting defensive back prospects who should be drafted on day three and possibly have an early impact at the next level.

