OT Nate Solder: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

In the NFL, with big money comes big expectations. So when the Giants signed 30-year-old Nate Solder three years ago to a four year, $62 million contract, they did so expecting him to be the bedrock of their offensive line.

He's been everything but a solidifying force on the line. His inconsistency at times and lack of focus makes you question his future.

To be fair, Solder, in 2019, went through a rough year between dealing with injuries, one of which we suspect was his surgically repaired ankle, and, more importantly, the stress and worry over his young son going through his third round of chemo. Those two factors alone could go a long way toward explaining some of Solder's struggles.

But all things considered, one can't deny that he does have talent. A potential move to right tackle and a new, well-respected offensive line coach in Mark Colombo could be just what the doctor ordered to reinvigorate Solder and bring the best out of him.

Let's look at some of the things he does well and the stuff that infuriates fans.

The Good: Solder is exceptional on the down block.

Solder is not a road grader in the run game, but he is technically proficient. That means when he gets his hands on you properly, he can take you on a ride.

Nowhere is this more evident than on his down blocks. That is when he is asked to push a defensive lineman towards the center.

The key to the block many times is to get your hands on a defender's hip, which allows to control that defender's movement better. Then it simply becomes pad level and continuing to drive your feet like you are on the sled.

For Solder, this block has been so effective because, in most cases, on the down block, he is not the primary focus of the defender he is blocking. So he is allowed to focus his hand placement against someone trying to get his hands placed somewhere else.

This gives Solder the advantage and allows him to displace the defender and destroy his gap integrity.

In the run game, an effective down block can give a back a larger hole to run through or provide him with a pronounced cutback lane, which is what you see Saquon Barkley use so well on film.

The Great: Solder is a technically sound pass blocker.

Solder spent many years in New England protecting quarterback Tom Brady in the passing game. Based on that film, it's not hard to understand why New York fans were excited to add him when he signed as a free agent.

When he is locked in, Solder is extremely effective in pass protection. He grew up in the league under the direction of the great Dante Scarnecchia offensive line coach for New England.

His technique in pass protection is fundamentally sound. He can kick slide out or kick straight back without opening his hips. He gets his head out, which allows him to avoid getting pulled by a defender, and when he sinks his hips, he can anchor against the bull rush.

Solder has been a consistent pass blocker throughout his career, and although the past few seasons have been rough, you can still see the elite level skills displayed in his pass pro.

His kick slide to protect against wide outside rushers is great; rarely does he ever get run by when he is locked in on a defender. Most, if not all, of the sacks he surrenders usually come from blown assignments or when he is overpowered.

However, usually, if he can latch on to a defender, it is difficult for that defender to get away.

The Ugly: Sometimes Solder looks lost

The issue with an offensive tackle is that when a defender beats you, it is on display for everyone to see. In reality, tackles win far more than they lose, but the losses are magnified. So when a tackle has a bad year, it looks disastrous.

One of the biggest disappointments about Solder has been his inconsistency. Last season on a play-by-play basis, you didn't know what you were going to get from him.

One play, he would stone a nine-technique screaming off the edge. The very next play, he would turn his eyes inside and completely miss an outside rusher on his side.

There are instances when a simple defensive stunt results in Solder missing both defenders. This type of inconsistency and lack of focus makes the elite tackle money he earns unbecoming. It also doesn't allow a young quarterback ever to feel comfortable in the pocket.

The run game is where his deficiencies show. He doesn't always fire off, which results in him being knocked backward. He tends to play with a high pad level, which spends allow him to sink his hips and prevent linemen from collapsing the hole and driving him into the lap of the running back.

His base and reach blocks have minimal effectiveness, and while he excels in tandem blocking, he doesn't do a great job of coming off doubles to pick up additional defenders.

Sometimes you can observe Solder simply leaning on defenders instead of truly giving the effort to get them out the way. Then there are the times where he doesn't seem to know who to block. All of these things are significant offenses for any offensive lineman.

If Solder wants to continue his career, this is a big season for him. He's in the second to last year of his contract with the expectations lowered, and the spotlight will be off him.

If he can create a level of consistency, he can help the offensive line improve as well as set up opportunities for himself beyond 2020.