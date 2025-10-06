NY Giants Week 5 Defensive/Special Teams Player Review: A Disjointed Defensive Showing
After last week’s impressive showing in which the front and back ends of the New York Giants' defense were in sync, this week things went in the opposite direction.
For starters, the Giants had no answers in combating the short, quick passing game the Saints deployed to beat the pass rush. The Giants did manage to get some pressure against Saints QB Spencer Rattler, but according to TruMedia (via Locked On Giants podcast), Rattler went 8-of-12 for 144 yards and a touchdown when under pressure.
If there was any good news about this week’s defense’s performance, it’s that for the first time this season, the run defense held the opponent to under 100 yards on the ground. Overall, though, the defense, which has top-15 talent, needs to play better and more consistently.
Defensive Line
⏹Dexter Lawrence
Dealing with an illness all week that kept him off the practice field, Lawrence’s playing time was limited to just 31 snaps (he played 45 last week).
He started quickly with a hit on the quarterback when he beat solo-blocking, but the double-teams soon arrived, which kept him under control.
He finished with one tackle while also batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage. Lawrence was solid between the tackles against the run but couldn’t get much done on the pass rush.
By the second half, the coaches kept Lawrence on the sideline on passing downs, perhaps due to his recovery from his week-long illness.
⏹Roy Robertson-Harris
Though he flashed into the backfield a couple of times on passing downs, this veteran never quite got home. His lone tackle came in the backfield as he seemed to be a bit more focused on getting upfield.
Nobody seems to complain more about un-flagged holds than Robertson-Harris, who, despite his flailing arms, has yet to draw a single flag through five games.
His 37 snaps this week were the most among all D-Linemen.
⏹Darius Alexander
The recent uptick in production from this rookie has not yet shown itself on the playtime sheet (27 snaps).
That said, he played his best game of his young career today with a handful of upfield crashes that included one heavy hit on the quarterback (forcing a wobbler that should have been an interception except for a DB hold negating the INT).
Alexander wrapped up his lone tackle of the game in the backfield with another heavy hit. This rookie is, in fact, playing a heavy game out there, especially on passing downs, where he uses his long arms to good effect.
His run-game tackle was a positive sign, as his run defense still needs work fighting off those double-teams. Against solo blocking, Alexander is making some plays.
⏹Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Returning to the field after missing three games with injury, Nunez-Roches was immediately targeted in the running game as he still has a big target painted on his chest around the league.
The veteran responded with one of his best games as a Giant, compiling five total tackles and even getting a hit on the quarterback.
He was very active right from the start and did a better job of staying on his feet than in weeks past. Nunez-Roches’ mobility got him to the ball, and he contributed to the defense by limiting the Saints to 88 yards on the ground.
⏹D.J. Davidson
Davidson’s 21 rotation snaps all came over the nose. He finished with a healthy two tackles on the sheet as he, too, was able to stay on his feet and hold his gaps.
Outside Linebackers
⏹Brian Burns
The lack of game-changing plays by the defense’s pass-rushing outside linebackers did not mean they weren’t penetrating and attacking the pocket.
Burns got an early tackle for loss against the run and finished with three total tackles. None of his edge rushes got home, though he did manage a couple of productive stunt rushes.
However, the Saints' game plan to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hand fast went a long way to shutting out the entire defense in the Sack column.
⏹Kayvon Thibodeaux
We thought Thibodeaux played another productive game, coming off the edge hard to defend the run, and then lining up inside on passing downs, where he’s developed into a very productive stunt partner.
He’s playing with a plan on every down, and it’s usually an aggressive plan, which is a strategy we certainly support. He made his lone tackle in the backfield against the run, and nearly got home on several inside pressures.
⏹Abdul Carter
Though he contributed with four total tackles (each of them at or behind the line of scrimmage), Carter’s pass rush game was handled well by the Saints’ tackles, who handled all of his spin moves with surprising aplomb.
Carter did make some hay on his inside rushes to disrupt the pocket, but he never got home. He ran hard to the ball, but he was as guilty as several others in allowing the Saints quarterback to get outside his contain on the strongside rush.
The coaches lined up Carter exclusively on the edges, which is something we’ve been calling for. The league is doing a good job of neutralizing Carter’s explosive game by getting the ball out of the quarterback’s hand quickly, knowing that the coverage behind the front seven is so porous.
⏹Chauncey Golston
After missing two games with an injury, Golston returned to the field but only got three snaps. His pass-rush game, his strength, has been somewhat overshadowed by the strong inside play of Thibodeaux and Alexander.
We’re not sure where Golston will fit moving forward, as the defense’s front group is playing well and far from being this defense’s problem.
Inside Linebackers
⏹Bobby Okerke
Leading the defense with 10 total tackles, we thought Okereke played a more forceful game than he’s been producing this year, but his lack of bulk and explosiveness aren’t getting his hits noticed much, if hardly at all.
He stuck his nose into traffic and piles more this week than we’ve been seeing, which is a positive sign.
His movement in pass coverage seemed more agile and alert. He never once came off the field and played with more spark. Could his back be feeling looser?
⏹Darius Muasau
Since he returned from a concussion, Muasau has been playing a much more physical and forceful game.
This week, he was this group’s physical enforcer, knocking O-lineman back and meeting them in the hole with force, and winning those collisions.
He did whiff on a couple of wide tackle attempts, but he also made at least one tackle in space behind the line of scrimmage with a quick close on a checkdown.
He finished with nine total tackles, as his game seems to be on a bit of an upswing. He’s reacting more quickly and seeing things more clearly.
This defense needs as many playmakers as it can find. Perhaps this is one of those young players preparing to take a step up in class.
Defensive Backs
⏹Paulson Adebo
This defense has two reliable corners, and Adebo is one of them. But it needs four.
Adebo was once again near the top of the stat sheet with six solo tackles. Four of them came in run support, while two came after intermediate completions, one against him, one coming in to help support.
Adebo was also flagged for a legit 16-yard pass interference. Through five games, we think he’s done a really good job of keeping everything in front of him and wrapping up his tackles around the ankles.
He may not be a legit shutdown CB1 in this league, but we think he’s a winning player, and easily this secondary’s CB1.
⏹Cor’Dale Flott
This secondary’s legit CB2, Flott allowed a handful of very short completions in front of him, knocked away one intermediate throw, and played enough of a sharp and alert all-around game to persuade the Saints quarterback to look elsewhere most of the time.
Flott finished with four total tackles and played the position like it’s supposed to be played-- with hustle, speed, desire, and pride.
⏹Dru Phillips
Our favorite hard-nosed defender, coming off his best game as a NY Giant, played another solid game, save for a couple of mistakes.
In attempting to hand off a receiver while playing a short zone, he allowed another receiver to get inside of him for an easy first down.
He was also flagged for an unnecessary 19-yard interference call when he had his man blanketed, but he still felt he had to give him the old “Darnay Holmes” tug with the ball in the air.
Phillips didn’t have to do anything more than he was doing, and the ball still would have fallen incomplete. He’s got to trust his feet (which are very good) and leave his hands off.
This secondary was the reason for this week’s loss. If you can’t cover behind this pass rush, then you can’t play in this league.
Phillips also doesn’t know how to hide a blitz. Once again, the offense saw him coming off the edge and threw behind him. Yes, Phillips is a good blitzer, but not when it’s advertised for all to see.
The kid still finished with three total tackles, but his game needs to acquire a bigger sense of intelligence for it to improve.
⏹Deonte Banks
The coaches only put Banks on the field for eight snaps, but it was enough to hurt the team. Per usual, the opposing offense schemed Banks onto the field (typically with four wideouts) and then right at him.
On an early big play, a Giants pass rush turned a pass into a flutter ball, which Jevon Holland easily intercepted. Still, Banks was flagged for one of the easiest interference calls ever made as he senselessly pulled down the receiver, despite having great press coverage on him!
Leave it to Banks to negate the rare defensive turnover by committing a completely senseless foul when he was in a perfect position but totally clueless about his surroundings.
Later on, the Saints went for it on 4th-and-5, schemed Banks back onto the field, and completed an easy pass in front of him for 8 yards and the oh-so-easy first down.
How long can the coaches keep sending Banks out there when he’s yet to prove any consistency?
⏹Tyler Nubin
The organization has another inconsistent player in this secondary, and his name is Tyler Nubin. And it’s not just about terrible angles. Nubin’s contributions to the loss are racking up.
There was last week’s big touchdown run. Then there was this week’s edge blitz that allowed the quarterback to bounce it outside when he took too hard an inside path.
Throw in the 87-yard bomb that targeted Nubin specifically, the safety playing this Saints speeder flat-footed when he should have read the development of the play to turn and run.
There was also his getting lost in the flat covering no one and wondering where he should be while a 19-yard pass was being completed to a tight end behind him.
We can go on and on, but it seems obvious that the league is going after Nubin with a vengeance, and they’re winning more often than not. And when they’re beating him, they’re beating him with big plays.
He’s supposed to be the last line of defense, but instead, he’s become a revolving door. He doesn’t have the speed or agility to cover up his mistakes.
He needs to get a better opinion of his talents and adjust accordingly. If he can’t play a smarter game, then this over-matched secondary doesn’t have a chance.
Nubin did finish this week’s game with five total tackles, several of the heavy variety.
⏹Jevon Holland
This poor veteran finally got his mitts on an interception, and Banks committed a penalty to take it away.
Holland did knock away one ball in coverage and finished with two total tackles, but opposing offenses are staying far away from him and going at Nubin, because it makes sense.
Nubin is neutralizing Holland’s effectiveness–it’s as simple as that. And isn’t it a shame that this organization is surely going to give this second-round draft pick (Nubin) all the rope that he wants before moving on?
We’d love to see the coaches give either Nic Jones or Beaux Brade a chance to start alongside Holland, because it can’t get much worse.
⏹Dane Belton
Getting his requisite snaps in various zone coverages, Belton was solid across the board with his zone play and positioning.
He forced at least one incompletion with solid coverage against a tight end, which is something Belton does pretty well. Playing deep zone, however, is not a strength of his.
Special Teams
⏹Jude McAtamney
Elevated from the practice for the second week in a row – remember, McAtamney is not currently on the roster and now has just one elevation left – the youngster did nothing to discourage the coaches from running him out there in the long term.
He converted his only two kicks of the game, both extra points, and yielded his kickoff duties to the punter.
⏹Jamie Gillan
The punter in question, the “Scottish Hammer,” played his second consecutive positive game for his team. Last week, his punting was a big plus. This week, it was Gillan’s kickoffs that were stellar. We only wished he could have kicked off more often.
His three kickoffs were returned to the 9-, 20-, and 16-yard lines. In an era where almost every kickoff is returned to the neighborhood of the 30-yard line and beyond, Gillan’s kicks were so difficult to gather in – each one of them different in design and execution – that he may just have found himself another arrow in his NFL quiver.
Until the league changes its kickoff rules again – which we doubt, since the rules have brought the kickoff return to the game excitingly – Gillan’s job is secure. So is his holding (excellent) and, oh yes, his punting. Last week, he went 5 for 5 in successful punts.
This week, he only punted twice and kept the ball out of the Saints’ dynamic punt returner by forcing a fair catch and a punt out of bounds. New Orleans had to start both those drives inside their own 20.
⏹Casey Kreiter
More solid deep-snapping from this veteran who just keeps on rolling along.
⏹Gunner Olszewski
This veteran remains a reliable resource on returns. He had only one punt return chance today, and he came up nicely on this short punt to make a fair catch and give the offense solid field position.
He also returned three kickoffs, giving the offense the ball at the 30-, 27-, and 36-yard lines. Compare that to the Saints’ kickoff returns, and the difference is stark.
⏹Deonte Banks
The mercurial Banks returned two kickoffs, giving field position at the 31- and 47-yard lines. Again, that’s excellent production on these returns.
⏹Art Green
Green continues to be a gunner starter, a role he has held all year. He did well to force this week’s lone fair catch.
⏹Nic Jones
Jones has also held down a starting gunner spot all year, and continued his fine alert play at this spot with alert contain.
⏹Dane Belton
There weren’t any punt coverage tackles to be had today. Belton got in on one of the kickoff coverage tackles, per usual.
⏹Swayze Bozeman
This backup linebacker always seems to be around the ball on kickoff coverage. He nailed one of this week’s tackles on special teams.
Alas, he left the game with an ankle injury, the severity of which was not immediately known.
⏹Neville Hewitt
Talk about always being around the ball, this vet obviously still has a lot left in his tank. He recorded another kickoff coverage tackle this week, something he’s been doing every week since the Giants signed him several weeks back.
We’re really curious to see Hewitt at inside linebacker with the defense, where he’s put up big numbers in the past.
⏹Beaux Collins
Although this rookie did not make a significant impression on offense, he continued to make his presence felt in coverage with his physical play.
He’s not afraid to get his face dirty and regularly comes up from the bottom of piles. This is no prima donna receiver–he seems to like the physical stuff. If only he could flash a bit as a wideout, that would be a big plus.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out!