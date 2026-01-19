One Key Core Member at Every Defensive Position for the Giants

There's a new head guy for the New York Giants . The excitement that surrounds John Harbaugh's arrival is palpable. With that excitement comes expectations.

He is not coming to New York to be mediocre, and they are not paying him such a hefty salary to be a one-and-done in the playoffs. They are here to win big.

The only way that happens is to return this defense to a level once enjoyed in their championship days. That is why understanding what the core will look like on defense is important.

It is filled with some elite talents who have fully realized their potential and others who need to emerge. Veterans and guys are looking to prove that they are still as good as ever.

Defensive Line: Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As Dexter Lawrence goes, so goes the Giants' defensive line. The big guy in the middle struggled with health in 2024, and the defensive line was ineffective against the run.

In 2025, he just never seemed right, and the defensive line struggled once again to stop the run. When he is at his best, he is a dominant, disruptive force who requires a double-team at all times.

He is an elite interior penetrator as a pass rusher, and when he needs to control a gap or two. He is only 28 years old and in his prime.

With a new defensive scheme on the horizon, he is the perfect piece to plug into a new system. After all, he is an All-Pro-caliber, versatile defensive tackle who likely has a chip on his shoulder since his 2025 play wasn't up to his standards.

Big, powerful, and motivated; watch out, NFC East and beyond!

Edge: Abdul Carter

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With all due respect to Brian Burns and his 16.5 sacks, and Kayvon Thibodeaux and his emerging all-around skillset, Abdul Carter is the future and should quickly become the present.

That does not mean the other two are not important to the success of this defense going forward, but how disruptive this defense will likely hinge on the leap that Carter makes from Year 1, which many would say was disappointing, to Year 2.

There were a lot of “almosts” associated with Carter's rookie season, and apparently a lot of immaturity. But the final five games of the season gave us a glimpse into what we might expect in Year 2.

It's a good thing that he is only 22. He has not fully grown into his manhood yet. Expect a more explosive, more physical, more responsible, and locked-in version very soon.

Linebacker: Bobby Okereke

New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Production and veteran leadership in the middle of the defense is what Okereke still offers the Giants. It is why he is worth holding on to during this transition.

Pairing him with a young leader of the future at the position would be a great mentorship program, and fortunately, Okereke is still highly effective, so it will not be as if you are holding the young talent back with the vet's presence.

Actually, it would be the opposite. Both guys would have the chance to ascend together. Okereke could ascend to one of the best to represent Big Blue while the young protégé takes his place as the new leader of the defense.

A quality succession plan for a linebacker that still possesses sideline-to-sideline speed, ball skills, and the ability to diagnose the play quickly.

Safety: Tyler Nubin

New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When you use a second-round pick on a player, you not only expect him to be a starter, you expect him to be an impact player.

The top half of the second round should be able to garner first-round talent, and that is what many believed Tyler Nubin was when the Giants selected him with the 47th pick.

He arrived in New York with a ton of pressure because Joe Schoen chose him over former safety Xavier McKinney. Then McKinney put together an All-Pro season with his new team in Green Bay while Nubin suffered through growing pains.

While Nubin has not shown the ability to get his hands on the football as he did in college at Minnesota, he has shown that he can be a big second-level asset.

The move for him in year three is to become dominant at the second level. In 26 games, he has 176 tackles with 106 of them solo and 11 tackles for a loss.

If he can become a dominant triple-digit tackler, it can really provide the defense with more flexibility with packages. At 25, he is not yet in his prime.

Cornerback: Cor'Dale Flott

New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Flott has quietly turned into the Giants' most complete cornerback. He has extensive experience covering elite talents in the slot and on the outside.

He has played in man coverages with heavy pressure, and he has played in zone coverage where the defense only rushed four. He is a 6-foot-2, long defender with fluid hips and 4.4 flat speed.

The craziest thing about Flott is that he has four seasons under his belt in the NFL, and he will barely be 25 when the 2026 season begins.

He will be a free agent this offseason and should not command a crazy salary. He is one of the homegrown talents that Joe Schoen needs to start finding a way to re-sign.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage