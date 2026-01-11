Where Do NY Giants Stand League Wide in Terms of Offseason Assets?

Although the New York Giants are one of the few franchises that have consistently failed to produce a respectable product for much of the last decade, NFL teams often have the opportunity to quickly recover from a wretched season .

There is obviously a huge difference between having the option to engineer a swift turnaround and actually doing it -- New York's front office has understandably elicited frustration among fans in recent years -- but the first step to revitalization is having ample assets.

In December, Zak Koeppel of NFL.com ranked all 32 squads in terms of projected cap space and draft capital. The Giants were slotted sixth overall, ranking No. 18 for the first category and No. 3 for the latter.

Since they lost the No. 1 selection and will now pick at No. 5, their draft capital standing would probably be lower if Koeppel redid his rankings today. Nevertheless, Big Blue still has the chance to add high-level talent this April.

Will the NY Giants find more promise at the NFL Draft?

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has amassed a few valuable playmakers in the last two drafts, with quarterback Jaxson Dart, outside linebacker Abdul Carter, and running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo all enjoying varying degrees of individual success.

Another terrible campaign has positioned New York to get a difference-maker who can complement that young group and a core that includes NFC sacks leader Brian Burns (16.5), two-time Second-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, superb left tackle Andrew Thomas, and recovering wide receiver Malik Nabers .

Whether it is a WR like Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, or a cornerback like Mansoor Delane, the right prospect can accentuate the roster's strengths and nudge the team closer to relevance, which is why Koeppel seems optimistic.

"Big Blue is going to make a top-six pick for the fourth time in the past five drafts -- with the hope that this time, the selection will help propel the team to competitive status," he writes.

The problem, however, is that the Giants may be too dependent on the NFL Draft to bolster the squad. Cap space could be a potential roadblock this offseason.

Making big signings in free agency could be tricky

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) celebrates after breaking up a pass during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York invested a significant amount of money in free agency last year, and all the organization had to show for its efforts was one additional win from the previous season. Now, it might have to get creative to gain financial flexibility.

Zak Koeppel outlines the hurdles the Giants will face.

"Due to the contracts they've given out over the past few years, the Giants are currently projected to have just $26.6 million in cap space, with the scheduled hits of Brian Burns ($34.8 million) and Dexter Lawrence ($27 million) looming especially large at the moment," the NFL.com researcher notes.

Management could free up cash by releasing linebacker Bobby Okereke, offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., and kicker Graham Gano, among others, but those players will then have to be replaced.

Returning GM Joe Schoen will have to prove he can effectively address the team's weak spots, once and for all, beginning with run defense. Now that New York has a QB it believes in, there is no excuse for stumbling in 2026.

Again, the Giants, like other stagnant squads, will have intriguing possibilities available to them this offseason. They must use them wisely.

