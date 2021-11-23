RB Saquon Barkley Active for New York Giants Week 11 Game vs. Bucs
As expected, running back Saquon Barkley is active for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley, who missed four games with a sprained ankle, is expected to start, but his actual workload as far as touches is expected to be modest against a tough Bucs run defense.
The Giants inactive players include receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), safety Nate Ebner (knee), and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), all of whom were declared out Saturday.
RB Saquon Barkley Active for New York Giants Week 11 Game vs. Bucs
Barkley returns to action after missing the last four weeks with a sprained ankle.
New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3): Live Updates, Stats and Information
Get all you need to know including in-game stats, information and analysis on the New York Giants' Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
New York Giants Activate Andrew Thomas from Injured Reserve
The Giants are getting their best offensive lineman back ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) are also inactive after being listed as questionable on the injury report.
Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines and guard Wes Martin are healthy scratches.
The Bucs' inactives include quarterback Kyle Trask, safety Andrew Adams, long snapper Carson Tinker, guard Nick Leverett, receiver Antonio Brown, and nose tackle Vita Vea.
More from Giants Country
- New York Giants Week 11 Opponent First Look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense
- What the Giants Want to Accomplish on Offense in Second Half of Season
- Daniel Jones-led Giants Seeking First Primetime Win
- New York Giants Week 11 Opponent First Look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense
- Charting a New York Giants' Playoffs Path
- Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Giants Offense Nearing Full Strength Ahead of Critical Game vs. Bucs
- New York Giants Week 11: Keys to the Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't and a Prediction
- Bucs QB Tom Brady Reveals His Favorite NFL Team to Beat
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel