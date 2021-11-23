RB Saquon Barkley Active for New York Giants Week 11 Game vs. Bucs

Barkley returns to action after missing the last four weeks with a sprained ankle.

As expected, running back Saquon Barkley is active for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley, who missed four games with a sprained ankle, is expected to start, but his actual workload as far as touches is expected to be modest against a tough Bucs run defense.

The Giants inactive players include receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), safety Nate Ebner (knee), and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), all of whom were declared out Saturday.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) are also inactive after being listed as questionable on the injury report.

Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines and guard Wes Martin are healthy scratches.

The Bucs' inactives include quarterback Kyle Trask, safety Andrew Adams, long snapper Carson Tinker, guard Nick Leverett, receiver Antonio Brown, and nose tackle Vita Vea.

