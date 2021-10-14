Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions Answered by Rams Digest Publisher Nick Cothrel

Rams Digest publisher Nick Cothrel took some time to answer our most pressing questions about the Los Angeles Rams, who are up next on the Giants schedule.

If the New York Giants thought they had it rough last week against the Cowboys, not only will they likely be without quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay this weekend, they'll be facing a Rams team that will have last played 10 days ago and which is 2-0 on the road.

What can the Giants expect? Rams Digest team publisher Nick Cothrel took a few minutes to answer five burning questions about the Los Angeles Rams.

How has the Rams offense evolved with Matthew Stafford at the helm?

The Rams offense has been taken to greater heights by in large to the downfield throwing ability of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Coach Sean McVay’s offense had shown it was sufficient enough to stack winning seasons in recent years under Jared Goff, but things had largely leveled off. With Stafford at the helm, it appears as if the entire team is bought into Stafford’s leadership, showing immense confidence. More specifically, the training wheels have been removed from the playbook. There’s not a concept that McVay can’t call. In handing Stafford the keys to the offense, he and McVay look destined for greater things due to the offensive dynamic that the two have created in such a short time with one another.

This Rams offense looks rather potent. Are there any weak spots that can be exploited?

The Rams busted out of the gates in style, rattling off three consecutive wins through Week 3, primarily driven by the offense. However, in the last two weeks, one area that has caused reasons for concern has been Stafford’s accuracy. Early on, you saw him and wide receiver Cooper Kupp connect quite regularly on deep and intermediate routes. Most recently, Stafford has had passes get away that are offline in crucial third downs. Stafford and co. have still hit on big plays in the last two weeks at times, but the chemistry to sustain 10-plus play drives seems a bit off right now. Perhaps that’s one area that the offense has worked on this week, given that they’ll have a total of 10 days from their Week 5 game to when they play the Giants this Sunday. One other area I might add is accumulating more yards on the ground. It’s not that the Rams can’t run the football – they can – but often it looks as if they get stuck on throwing the football and somewhat abandon the running game.

That defensive front is pretty stout. What’s the key to winning some of the one-on-one battles with those guys up front?

I wish I had an answer for this one, but it’s easier said than done. Everyone knows what defensive tackle Aaron Donald is capable of and how often he’s able to get into the backfield and take down quarterbacks. However, he’s not the only one along the defensive line that poses a threat to get after the quarterback. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has been highly effective this season, so the duo of Donald up the middle and Floyd off the edge throws a difficult look at their opposition. I would say for the Giants to feel good about their chances in slowing down these two, using running backs and tight ends to chip these players off the line of scrimmage will be much needed to slow down their efforts in pass-rushing.

The Rams have been deploying Jalen Ramsey a bit differently this year, in the STAR position. How has that worked out for him, and has that strengthened or weakened the defense?

Yes, this season, the Rams have used Jalen Ramsey in the star position, allowing for him to see more time in the slot versus playing along the boundary. The reason for this was to take away the short to intermediate throws that quarterbacks may look toward when their initial reads are not open.

It also allows Ramsey to use his superior tackling ability to engage in run support, with him being closer to ball carriers when opposing teams run the ball. This has worked out well for Ramsey and the Rams in the first couple of weeks. However, after being beaten over the top a few times by DeAndre Hopkins in Week 4 as he was matched up on other cornerbacks, Ramsey was placed back on the outside. Last week against the Seahawks, Ramsey flipped back and forth from the two positions, playing inside and outside.

Due to the recent injury to cornerback Darious Williams, landing him on injured reserve, I expect Ramsey to play on the outside more than he did in the first few weeks of the season in Week 6 against the Giants. Ultimately, Ramsey playing the star position has been a success at times for the defense. At the same time, it’s also served as a downfall in other situations due to the coverage breakdown by others along the boundary.

Which Rams players are flying under the radar but are names that the Giants have to be aware of and why?

One player that’s flying under the radar is outside linebacker Terrell Lewis. Since being thrust into an expanded role following an injury to Justin Hollins, Lewis has recorded a sack in each of the last two games. Initially, he was more of a depth figure, but he’s taken that opportunity and ran with it since being given more snaps per game. In the last two weeks, he’s registered seven tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble. Lewis isn’t exactly a household name that opposing teams might circle on their scouting reports, but he’s delivered at a high level as of late.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.