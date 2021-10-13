New York Giants Preparing to Deploy Both Quarterbacks--Just in Case

October 13, 2021
Giants Preparing to Deploy Both Quarterbacks--Just in Case

But the odds are pretty strong that they'll only deploy one of Mike Glennon and Daniel Jones--when they host the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.
Author:

Giants head coach Joe Judge has been around quarterback Daniel Jones long enough now to know how tough he is and how it's ill-advised to rule him out of any game even if logic and common sense otherwise dictate.

So Judge, who usually rejects being drawn into hypothetical situations by the media, seemed perfectly willing to engage in a game of 20 questions about Jones's status and how things might play out.

Judge said Jones is "kind of on track with everything right now," and that was reinforced when the quarterback came out for Wednesday's hour-long practice dressed in full gear to work on a back field while trainers watched.

According to the five-step NFL "return to participation," part of the concussion protocol, Jones's participation in aerobic activity on a side field falls under Step 2, something that Judge indirectly confirmed when asked about jones before practice."

"He’s with the trainers. He can’t walkthrough or practice or anything with us today. He’s in the meetings, he’s participating in that part," he said.

And if Jones somehow miraculously gets through the remaining steps of the protocol, which include football specific-exercise (step 3), club-based non-contact drills (step 4), and full football activity (step 5), then and only then would be eligible to play in the game.

In the meantime, the Giants have had backup Mike Glennon taking the majority of the snaps in practice, with practice squad quarterback Brian Leweke serving as the backup.

"I’m very confident in myself," Glennon said when asked how he'd feel if he got the call for Sunday. "I haven’t started per se a ton of games in this league (he's 6-21 as a starter), but I’ve started enough--I started five games last year. Including as much as I played the other day, that’s a good bit of games in the past year.

"I’m extremely confident in myself, confident in the guys around me. We threw the ball around well when we got out there, so I feel ready to go."

Glennon brushed off concern about how much time has elapsed since his last win, which came on September 24, 2017, when he was with any concerns about his last win,

"Not worried about the past, not worried about next week, just focusing on now," he said. "Obviously, any chance you get to play in the NFL you want to win. It wouldn’t be about anything in the past, it would be about what we can do this week for the Giants."

Judge, who typically likes to play things close to the vest, said the team is preparing just in case both quarterbacks will be ready to play.

But the likelihood of that happening is slim, and even Judge admitted that would be the case if Jones is unable to practice all week.

"It’d be a decision I’d have to look into in terms of where I think he is physically and mentally for the game,' he said, confirming he wouldn't rule out letting Jones play if he clears the protocol but doesn't practice. "That’d be something we have in consideration."

But if Jones can't go, Judge is fully confident in Glennon's abilities.

"Mike’s a smart quarterback. Mike did a good job last week," Judge said. "We didn’t change any of the game plan. He went in, and we just went ahead and played, and that’s what he’s here for. His job is to be prepared. He does a good job of being prepared.

"I’m very pleased in how this guy works. He uses every rep he gets to maximize and be prepared. In terms of is it game plan A or game plan B? No, it’s the game plan, then let’s go ahead and play."

Glennon said regardless of what happens with Jones, he'd make sure he was ready to go into the game if his number was called.

"I’m here to do the best in any role that I can. Whether that’s to support Daniel, go out and play, whatever it is I’m going to do to the best of my ability," he said.

