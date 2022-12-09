Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles

As Philly Week continues for the New York Giants, there doesn't seem to be a lot of optimism that the 7-4-1 Giants can get the better of the 11-1 Eagles.

While an upset victory would be just what the doctor ordered for a Giants team whose last win came on November 13 against the Houston Texans, a loss might not be as catastrophic to the Giants' postseason hopes depending on what else happens around them.

With a loss, the Giants would drop to 7-5-1, the same record as Washington. If the Seahawks, who currently hold the seventh seed (ahead of the Commanders), win, they would move ahead of the Giants, whom they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, in the pecking order.

But yes, one game at a time. So let's check in with Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz, who offers insight into the Giants' next opponents.

What has been the constant denominator behind this amazing start by the Eagles?

It’s been Jalen Hurts. The quarterback has been consistent all season and has yet to have a dud game. One week he beats you with his legs, the next with his arm. Sometimes both. After he ran for 157 yards against the Packers, the Titans made him beat them with their arm, and he obliged, throwing for 380 yards, just seven away from his career high, and three touchdowns.

Offensively, how much do the Eagles run RPOs, and is it more or less than what they did in the past? And assuming it’s more, how much of a difference has that made for Jalen Hurts?

The Eagles still use a fair amount of RPOs, but not as much as last year because they have more confidence in Jalen Hurts as a passer, and it’s been warranted. Hurts’ completion percentage has grown from 61.3% in his first year as a starter to 68.1%. He already has 20 touchdown passes, four more than last year, and even more important has been his ball security, having thrown just three interceptions.

Heck, that's as many as he threw in last year on his last trip to MetLife Stadium to play the Giants.

I have to ask. What has James Bradberry brought to the Eagles defense?

Bradberry has been everything the Eagle could have hoped for. Perhaps the only downside to him is that GM Howie Roseman signed him for only one season. Maybe that is why Bradberry wanted to reset his market value, and he has succeeded.

With Darius Slay on the other side, the Eagles have arguably the best cornerback tandem in the NFL, and that’s what Brian Daboll told us on a conference call.

Bradberry has been targeted 72 times this season, with opposing QBs completing 32 of them, a dismal 44.4% completion rate. The longest gain against him is 34 yards, and the passer rating for those throwing Bradberry’s way is 43.2.

Also, the Eagles pass defense is ranked No.1 in the NFL, allowing just 178.5 passing yards per game.

What do you view as the X-factor in this game?

The Eagles defense needs to find a way to keep Daniel Jones from hurting them with his legs. The Giants QB has done a good job running the ball, and the Eagles must be ready for it. He has 212 yards on the ground in four career games against the Eagles for an 8.48 yards per carry average.

The Eagles haven’t played a quarterback with this sort of mobility since playing the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray in Week 5, and while they held him to just 42 yards, Murray only ran four times.

The Eagles must be very aware of Jones's ability to run at all times.

Does this Eagles team have any weaknesses that can be exploited, and if so, what are they?

Until last week against the Titans, special teams have been a real Achilles’ heel for this team. It’s to the point where it looks almost as if some teams are kicking off short of the goal line because they know the Eagles have a hard time getting the ball back to the 25-yard line.

They have already given up two first downs on fake punts in two different games and surrendered a blocked field goal try.

The inability to make long returns in the punt game has led to some terrible field position for Philly.

