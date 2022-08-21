Skip to main content

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants: Preseason Game Info, Notes and More

Here’s everything you need to know regarding the New York Giants’ second preseason game of 2022.

The New York Giants started the Brian Daboll era with a 23-21 win against the New England Patriots--even if it didn’t count towards their regular season record. There was some good and some bad in that game, thus making the objective of this week's home contest against the Cincinnati Bengals--the Giants' lone home game in the preseason--to be to build on the good and eradicate the bad. 

The Giants starters are expected to play again, while the Bengals reportedly plan to rest their starters. This means the Giants first- and second-team offenses and defenses will face backups for the second straight week. Despite this, it’s an excellent test for a team in a completely new system. The goal is to improve on things that didn’t go well last week, and the test will be done without a good chunk of the roster playing.

The Giants have already ruled out 18 players for Sunday night’s game due to injury. This means that a good amount of backup players will see extended time this week, a good way for Brian Daboll and the rest of the coaching staff to evaluate the bottom half of the roster. The regular season opener in Tennessee is just 22 days away, and the Giants are hoping to find some quality depth players already on the roster.

Game Information: Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at New York Giants (1-0)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants-Bengals Preseason History: The Giants and Bengals will meet for the sixth time in the preseason. The Giants lead the preseason series, 4-1. The Bengals lead the all-time regular season series 6-5 dating back to 1972.

Date/Time: Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial; New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market audience)

TV: NFL Network and NBC4 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Bruce Beck)

Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (Chris Carrino, Howard Cross, Paul Dottino)

Referee: Brad Rogers

The following Giants are not expected to play: WR Sterling Shepard (PUP), OL Nick Gates (PUP), OL Matt Peart (PUP), RB Matt Breida, RB Gary Brightwell, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Darius Slayton, TE Ricky-Seals Jones, TE Andre Miller, OL Jon Feliciano, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Josh Ezeudu, OL Jamil Douglas, OL Garrett McGhin, DL Leonard Williams, LB Elerson Smith, LB Jihad Ward, CB Cor’Dale Flott, CB Rodarius Williams, and S Dane Belton

