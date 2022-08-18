Giants QB Daniel Jones Reveals He Underwent Non-Football Procedure

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finally shed a little light on a scar that eagle-eyed social media users were quick to spot what looked like a scar at the base of his neck, just under his Adam's apple.

Jones said the procedure, which he characterized as non-football related, was done earlier in the year.

The fourth-year quarterback missed six games last year after spraining his neck against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants were very coy about Jones's injury and had hoped he might be able to return to contact activities, but that was not the case.

Jones, who has missed time every year since being selected sixth overall in the 2019 draft, is looking to convince the Giants that the club need not look any further for the answer to its long-term quarterback situation.

The Giants, however, have taken more of a conservative approach with Jones. The previous regime didn't clear Jones for contact after he was hit in the head/neck area in a late-season game against the Eagles, the quarterback missing the team's final six games.

And the new management regime, despite pledging its support behind Jones, declined the former Duke signal caller's fifth-year option on his rookie deal. That move now shifts the onus even more onto Jones to step up and quell any remaining questions about his ability to lead the franchise to glory.

Jones took his first live hits in a game last Thursday in the Giants' preseason opener against the Patriots. he was sacked once and hit at least one other time in that game but insisted that he came through it unscathed. Prior to that, he hadn't missed any practice reps in the spring or summer.

“It was all good,” Jones said about how he felt the day after the game. “Didn’t have any kind of issues at all.”