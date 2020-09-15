Daniel Jones Delivers Aggressive, Yet Costly Game 1 Performance

Coming into the 2020 NFL season, the hopes for an improved year for the New York Giants rested on the improvement of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

In the Giants season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jones gave fans reason to be optimistic about the future but pessimistic about the present.

In the 26-16 Monday night loss to the Steelers, Jones could orchestrate some good drives and make some elite-level plays.

Unfortunately, he also had a couple of poor decisions that resulted in two turnovers and cost the Giants an opportunity to put points on the board. Jones finished the game 26 for 41, 279 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

"I liked the way he played aggressively," head coach Joe Judge stated while talking about Jones' performance. "He played confidently in there. He stood there as long as he could, and he delivered some good, accurate passes for us."

Jones wasn't the reason the offense sputtered. The offensive line was disjointed all game. That led to an ineffective run game and more pressure on Jones to perform at a high level. Even with that fact, Jones didn't do himself any favors.

In the second quarter following a 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a beautiful 41-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Darius Slayton, the Giants defense could force a quick three and out. On the first play of the offense's next drive, Jones telegraphed a pass and was intercepted by Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

On their first possession of the second half, down 16-10, and after the defense, which played well considering the offensive inconsistency, Jones led an 18-play, 87-yard drive down to the 4-yard line.

On the 19th play, he was forced out of the pocket, and instead of tucking and running the ball or throwing the ball away, he tried to hit Darius Slayton in the back of the end zone, surrounded by several defenders. A Steelers defender hit him on his arm, and Cameron Heyward picked off his pass.

"He had two throws I know he wants back. You know, down on the goal line, that's something we can't have happen," Judge said when addressing Jones' turnovers. "That's definitely something you can't have. A 19-play drive at home and no points, especially down in the low red (red zone). That's not acceptable, but I'm proud of the way he played aggressively."

Jones did play with confidence, but he definitely did not complete the task of ending every drive with a kick. It is something that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has preached to Jones during camp and in preparation for the season. The idea was to avoid turnovers, which meant that if you end every series with a kick, you either punt it away, kick a field goal or kick an extra point. Most importantly, you don't turn the ball over.

Jones showed a good command of Garrett's offense and flashed skills that made him worthy of a first-round pick.

Next week the goal will be to avoid turnovers and cash in the opportunities the defense and special team units provide. It will be another difficult task with the Giants traveling to Chicago to take on the Bears and their defense led by Khalil Mack.