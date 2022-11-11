Five New York Giants to Watch In Week 10

The New York Giants were riding a four-game winning streak before falling to the Seattle Seahawks on the road 27-13 in Week 8.

At 6-2 and with plenty of rest following their Week 9 bye, the Giants return to the gridiron against a Houston Texans team that has had more than its fair share of struggles with a 1-6-1 record to show for it.

Though the Giants are expected to come out with a win on Sunday, it will be easier said than done against a Texans team that has made it tough on its opponents to do that throughout the season.

Several Giants figure to play key roles in this Week 10 matchup. The NFC East has been very competitive this year, with the Eagles sitting at 8-0 and the Cowboys at 6-2, and the Giants will want to keep up by coming away with another big win on Sunday.

Without further ado, here is our breakdown of the five players/position groups that will be expected to deliver important performances if the Giants aim to be 7-2 come the conclusion of their game on Sunday.

Giants Run Defense

Nine weeks into the NFL regular season, the Giants run defense is still one of the worst in the league. Ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed per game (137.3) and 31st in rushing yards per play (5.46), the Giants’ defense has struggled to mend its ailing run-stopping woes that have prevented this unit from living up to its full potential.

What benefits the Giants’ run defense is that it’s coming off a bye week where they had the opportunity to rest, regroup and improve. But on Sunday, the adjustments they made over the bye will certainly be tested upon going up against rookie running back Dameon Pierce who’s been a force to contend with this season.

On top of the fact that Pierce is sixth in the league in rushing yards (678), he’s also third in yards after contact amongst all running backs (562) and is third in missed tackles forced (50), just one shy of Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs, who are tied in first place. Pierce is simply very difficult to bring down and has a knack for barreling over and shaking off defenders.

The Giants run defense is a bit short-staffed on the defensive line is short-staffed, with a few of their best run stoppers out with injuries. The Giants put Nick Williams on injured reserve with a biceps injury, and they're without rookie D.J. Davidson, who is on injured reserve. They did flip the roles of linebackers Jaylon Smith and Tae Crowder in their last game to stop the bleeding. Overall, the Giants need to better fill gaps and edge contain.

Giants Punt Returner

When the Giants were dealt their second loss of the season to Seattle over Week 8, a key factor that contributed to that result was fumbles during punt returns, particularly from returner Richie James. Before suffering a concussion that game, James fumbled the ball on two different punt return attempts, once in the second quarter and once in the fourth. Neither of them was forced by contact; both times, the ball just slipped out from James’ grasp.

Either way, the Giants are unlikely to have James continue as their punt returner anytime soon, despite special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey claiming James is still in the mix.

The Giants have a handful of players that could take on the role on Sunday, including cornerback Darnay Holmes, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Because the Giants' cornerback position is already not in great shape as far as its depth goes, the Giants would be wise to use one of their wide receivers instead. And a sure-handed speedster like Robinson, who also comes with great vision, balance, and agility, would make for a great fit, though it remains to be seen if he's going to get that role given his expected increased role on offense.

The Giants haven’t been particularly great when returning punts this season. They’re 25th in the league in yards per punt return (6.2) and 20th in total punt return yards (106) on 17 punt return attempts. The Giants could use a lift from their special teams returning unit, starting with securing the ball.

RB Saquon Barkley

Following the Giants bye week, Barkley is now third in the league in rushing yards (779), third in yards per game (97.4), and tied in sixth in rushing touchdowns (5). Barkley has also reeled in a team-leading 28 receptions on 35 targets for 189 receiving yards. Though many expected Barkley to bounce back to some degree this season, few, if any, saw this kind of a performance transpiring.

We’ve had Barkley on this weekly list several times, and for a good reason. However, this Sunday’s matchup against the Texans is nothing short of ideal for the Giants running back because the Texans have the worst run defense on paper, conceding 180.6 rush yards per game (32nd) and 5.45 per play.

Before letting the Philadelphia Eagles rush for 143 yards against them last Thursday night, the Texans allowed Tennessee Titans running back Derick Henry to rush for 219 yards in Week 8 and conceded another 143 to Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in Week 7.

This week, Barkley is hoping it's his turn to post some monster numbers on the ground.

FS Dane Belton

Safety Xavier McKinney suffered a hand injury during an ATV tour he was partaking in during a trip to Cabo. As a result, the Giants will likely not have their starting free safety for at least four weeks while he sits on the NFI list with no clear timeline for his return.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said there would be different ways to replace McKinney. Still, one player expected to see a jump in his reps is rookie Dane Belton, a promising youngster that’s shown spurts of the versatility he brings to the table.

In seven games, Belton has 19 tackles (15 solos) to go with two fumble recoveries and a pass defended. Though he hasn’t highlighted anything particularly flashy against the run, he’s been good in coverage, allowing just six receptions on 12 targets for 88 total yards and no touchdowns.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 205 pounds, Belton does a good job imposing his physicality, size, and strength when disrupting catch attempts and comes with a solid sense of awareness when tracking balls thrown downfield. In addition, Belton is also an efficient tackler, only missing two so far this season.

That said, Belton will certainly be tested if he is tasked with slowing down Pierce due to his tendency to not read and react to run keys properly. Belton will need to deliver sharp attempts or risk surrendering big gains.

WR Kenny Golladay

Last year, the Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year deal worth $72 million, and he is currently the highest cap hit on the Giants. To say that the deal hasn’t paid off as the Giants hoped would be the case is a massive understatement.

In 18 games (16 started) in a Giants uniform, Golladay has 39 receptions on 82 targets for 543 yards and no touchdowns. In his defense, nagging injuries have played into various setbacks he’s endured. That said, when he’s been able to play, Golladay’s execution and confidence have faltered, resulting in missed opportunities that should have otherwise been made.

This Sunday, Golladay is expected to return from his knee injury and get a favorable matchup. The Texans are 19th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (217.5) and are 24th in passing yards per play (7.02).

Golladay will likely see himself lined up against rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., a dangerous prospect that’s lived up to expectations this season. On 46 targets, Stingley Jr. has only allowed 67.4 percent of them to be completed for 405 yards and no touchdowns. The young corner only has one interception on the season so far. But the Texans still come with one of the best interception rates in the league, sitting in seventh with a 2.82 average.

Since the Giants are missing starting tight end Daniel Bellinger, quarterback Daniel Jones may lean on Golladay a bit more for those deep throws the Giants say they'd like to get more of.

Join the Giants Country Community