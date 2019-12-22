GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Washington | Week 16

Daniel Jones is back in the saddle, where he'll attempt to extend the Giants winning streak to two games which would also snap the reight-game losing streak Jones had before a high ankle sprain forced him out of the lineup

For the Giants, a win would mean their first regular-season series sweep against Washington since 2014.

But, as we've noted in our first-look preview and in the video above, a win might not be in the team's best interest for the long-term, especially if they desire Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young in the 2020 draft.

But on the flip side, closing out the regular season with two wins would be a huge confidence booster for Jones as he gets ready to begin his first full off-season training as the unquestioned starting quarterback of an NFL team.

So who will it be in the Race for Chase? Join us for NYGvsWAS here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation by going to the top of the site, and in the upper right-hand corner of the page, click the FOLLOWING button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations, and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real-time.