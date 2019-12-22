GiantsMaven
GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Washington | Week 16

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones is back in the saddle, where he'll attempt to extend the Giants winning streak to two games which would also snap the reight-game losing streak Jones had before a high ankle sprain forced him out of the lineup

 For the Giants, a win would mean their first regular-season series sweep against Washington since 2014. 

But, as we've noted in our first-look preview and in the video above, a win might not be in the team's best interest for the long-term, especially if they desire Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young in the 2020 draft.

But on the flip side, closing out the regular season with two wins would be a huge confidence booster for Jones as he gets ready to begin his first full off-season training as the unquestioned starting quarterback of an NFL team.

So who will it be in the Race for Chase? Join us for NYGvsWAS here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation by going to the top of the site, and in the upper right-hand corner of the page, click the FOLLOWING button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations, and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real-time.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants at Washington: Five Stats that Matter

Mike Esposito

Here's a closer look at key stats as they relate to the Giants' Week 16 game at Washington.

Eli Manning's Ten Most Memorable Games

Patricia Traina

Now that Daniel Jones is back at the helm at quarterback, that likely means that Giants fans have seen the last of Eli Manning as the team's starting quarterback. But before Manning's time with the team officially comes to an end, here is a look back at ten of the most memorable games in his career.

Week 16: Giants at Washington Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Still playing fantasy football? Mike Esposito has a look at this week's Giants' best bets to help you plan your lineups.

Why Head Coach Pat Shurmur’s Fate Has Likely Been Sealed

Mike Addvensky

Regardless of what the Giants do in the final two games of the season, here is why it would be hard to envision a scenario in which head coach Pat Shurmur is retained another year.

Markus Golden Hopes He’s Not “One and Done” as a Giant

Pat Ragazzo

Golden is cashing in on a his "prove it year" with the Giants. But if the Giants have a chance at Chase Young, does it still make sense for them to get in on the bidding to retain Golden for 2020 and beyond?

FILM REVIEW | Nick Gates Continues to Make a Strong Case for a Starting Job

Bobby Skinner

After impressing at right tackle earlier in the season, second-year offensive lineman Nick Gates delivered an equally impressive performance at right guard last week for the injured Kevin Zeitler.

Giants - Washington Preview: When the Winner Can Become the Loser

Bob Folger

Both the Giants and Washington are looking to win Sunday's meaningless game because of pride. But the winner might end up losing valuable ground in the race for Chase.

Disappointed Evan Engram Headed for Surgery

Patricia Traina

After initially thinking he'd escape the surgeon's scalpel, Evan Engram said he'll have surgery on his ailing foot to push along the recovery.

Burning Questions for Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman's Year-end Press Conference

Patricia Traina

As the Giants' disappointing season winds down to a close, it is expected that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will take the podium in two weeks to address what's gone wrong this year--and how he plans to fix it if given the opportunity by management. Here is a look at some of the many burning questions Gettleman could face.

Daniel Jones is a Full-go at Practice

Patricia Traina

After an involuntary two-week layoff due to an ankle injury, things are looking very promising for Jones' return to the starting lineup.