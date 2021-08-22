Giants' Backup Offensive Line Shows Improvement in 17-13 Loss to Browns

Second-team offensive line takes big step forward, while run defense has some struggles in the Giants' preseason loss to Cleveland

The New York Giants, who in their preseason opener against the Jets didn't look very impressive overall, built on a solid week of joint practices against the Cleveland Browns in a 17-13 loss.

With both teams sitting most of their starters this week, one of the most encouraging developments for the Giants was the play of the backup offensive linemen, the "starting" group being left tackle Jackson Barton, left guard Kenny Wiggins, center Jonotthan Harrison, right guard Ted Larsen, and right tackle Chad Slade.

Last week, the Giants' backup offensive line allowed ten quarterback hits and five sacks in the game against the Jets. This week, against the Browns' second- and third-stringers, the Giants offensive line did not allow a sack in the first three quarters of play.

Along with the improvement in the pass blocking, the run blocking was better. The Giants, who last week averaged 2.8 yards per rushing attempt, averaged 4.8 yards per attempt in the first half against the Browns, getting one rushing touchdown in the process from Devontae Booker, who finished with 27 yards on six carries.

Overall, the Giants' running game finished with 120 yards on 25 carries 94.8 yards/carry) and one touchdown.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon, who got the start against the Browns, was much better than last week. Glennon finished with a 10-of-13 for 86 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions stat line.

New quarterback Brian Lewerke, signed last week, finished his stint by going 11 of 19 for 108 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was sacked twice (both coming in the fourth quarter and one being a coverage sack), and had three rushes for 27 yards.

While there was a lot to be happy with from the Giants showing despite the loss, one area that was something of a concern was the run defense, where New York struggled to set and contain the edges.

On the Browns' opening scoring drive, New York gave up three big runs of 10+ yards off the edge totaling 44 yards. Oshane Ximines and Ryan Anderson were among the edge players who were either sealed or unable to get off blocks to defend the edge.

By the game's end, the Browns had gashed the Giants' run defense to the tune of 163 yards on 25 carries (6.5 yards per carry average) and one touchdown.

Special Teams' Secret Weapon

Last year the Giants punt coverage unit, which finished 21st in the league, left much to be desired.

This summer, the unit has been much better, and a big reason for that has been the gunner play of 6'5", 230-pound outside linebacker Cam Brown.

"You don't see a lot of guys like that, so when you have that type of skill set he poses a problem to the opponent," special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said this week. "A big, strong, long, smart football player who has ability and he's got young legs, so he can run all day."

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown (47) walks on the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Not only does Brown have length, but he also has strength which McGaughey said makes a difference when it comes to fighting off single and double-team blocking at the line of scrimmage that usually comes against smaller opponents.

"Most of the time, if you’ve got a fight and they're trying to grab and hold you, if I can stick my long arm out there and stop you from grabbing me and get on an edge, that gives me an advantage because now I can just open up and run and I can power through you," McGaughey explained.

"So, now I'm going to put you in a trail position, and now I can just punch the gas and go. So, using that length, the strength, and being able to bend and come out of his hips, that's a whole different skill set combined with the length.

This week, Brown finished with two special teams tackles, tying him with Matt Cole for the team lead.

Injury Update

Cornerback Madre Harper suffered a groin injury in the second quarter and didn't return. Cornerback Quincy Wilson also left the game early with an ankle injury.

Receiver Matt Cole, who has made a few nice plays on special teams, received some snaps at cornerback following Wilson's injury, which had been in the works before the game.

Tight end Rysen John, in his second training camp with the Giants, suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg with 14 seconds left it the game. John was able to walk of the field with little to no assistance but with a noticeable limp.

Up Next

The Giants will close out the preseason against the Patriots next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Early expectations are that the starters will play one-half of football in that game.

The Giants and Patriots are scheduled to hold joint practices this week in Foxborough. However, with Tropical Storm Henri ransacking the area, both teams are monitoring the situation and the storm's effects on the local area before deciding whether to go ahead with the planned joint practices.

