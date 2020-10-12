SI.com
Giants Can’t Hold On, Lose to Cowboys 37-34

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants did a lot of good in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but it just wasn’t enough as New York fell to the Dallas Cowboys 37-34 on kicker Greg Zuerlein's 34-yard field goal as time expired.

The Giants jumped out to a 14-3 lead thanks to a pair of firsts, tight end Evan Engram’s first career rushing touchdown, which broke a string of 144 plays without an offensive touchdown, and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell’’s first career Pick-6.

They would then make it a 17-3 game on the first of kicker Graham Gano’s three field goals, each from at least 50 yards out, and the first one coming from 55 yards.

But the struggling Cowboys, who the Cleveland Browns manhandled last week, scored 14 unanswered points, including a defensive touchdown that came when defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence beat left tackle Andrew Thomas and hit Daniel Jones for the sack, causing him to lose the ball.

Cornerback Anthony Brown scooped up the live ball and returned it 29 yards to tie the game 17-17.

The Giants would take a temporary 20-17 lead on a 50-yarder from Gano, but that was short-lived when the Cowboys ran a little razzle-dazzle.

Receiver Chris Williams took a pitch from Ezekiel Elliott before finding Prescott on an 11-yard touchdown reception to make it a 24-20 game at the half.

In the third quarter, Gano hit another field goal to get the Giants within one point. Later in the quarter, on a drive that saw Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffer a gruesome right ankle injury later announced as a compound fracture, Elliott would finish up the drive by taking a handoff from backup quarterback Andy Dalton and rushing it 12 yards for a touchdown.

The Giants kept fighting back, scoring 11 points on two different drives to take a three-point lead, but they couldn’t hold it as Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 40-yard field goal to tie it 34-34.

The Giants had one last opportunity to put the game away when they got the ball back with 1:50 left to go in the fourth quarter. After missing receiver Darius Slayton on first down, Jones connected with the team’s leading receiver today on a 14-yard pass.

But that was pretty much it for the Giants on that drive as they failed to gain any significant yardage, Jones finishing with two straight incomplete passes that left the Giants no choice but to punt.

Armed with 52 seconds left, Dalton methodically drove the Cowboys down the field thanks to passes of 19 and 38 yards, which set up Zuerlein’s game-winner and sent the Giants to 0-5 for the year. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
futbolr21
futbolr21

Fire Dave Genttleman

aldes
aldes

Giants are terrible... Jones will not win a game all season.
And now we have to go through 2 or 3 years of... when do we bench Jones.
and then eventually cut him.. and no NFL team will pick him up.

