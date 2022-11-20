Giants Decimated by Injury in 31-18 Loss to Detroit Lions

East Rutherford, N.J. - Just when it looked like the New York Giant were getting healthy again, an old friend, the injury bug, visited them.

Six Giants players were declared out of Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. They include offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (neck), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), cornerback Fabian Moreau (rib), center Jon Feliciano (neck), receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive back Jason Pinnock (jaw).

Jackson, who had assumed punt return duties after Richie James’ two miscues in Week 8, reportedly suffered a sprained MCL after trying to return a punt during the first half. The Giants have had a slew of MCL sprains so far this season, with the timetable being anywhere from 3-5 weeks, and Jackson could be looking at missing similar time.

Their other cornerback Fabian Moreau, who had been playing well considering the injuries already at the second cornerback spot, was ruled out with a rib injury. Safety Jason Pinnock, one of the safeties helping fill the void left by captain Xavier McKinney, was ruled out with a jaw injury late in the game. Pinnock had gone down earlier but remained in the game until getting hurt again.

Starting center Jon Feliciano and right tackle Tyre Phillips both were ruled out of the game with neck injuries. Nick Gates filled in for Feliciano and Matt Peart for Phillips. Cornerbacks Nick McCloud, Rodarius Williams, and rookie Cor’Dale Flott all shared time filling in for the injured Jackson and Moreau.

The Giants had been looking for a spark on offense all year long from the passing game. They potentially found one in rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who had nine catches for 100 yards, the first 100-yard receiving game from a Giants receiver since Week 5 of last season when Kadarius Toney exploded for 189 yards against the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately, Robinson took a weird fall after a big catch and stayed down after falling near the bench. Robinson had to be helped off the field and was immediately ruled out with a knee injury, which is not good news considering the wide receiver group has been decimated with injuries all season long.

Pinnock was taken to a local hospital after the game for further evaluation on his jaw.

Jackson, Moreau, Feliciano, Phillips, and Robinson potentially having to miss time with injuries in a short week or the Giants is not good news going forward. It’ll be interesting to see how the Giants plan to game plan around these injuries with a roster that was already injured.

