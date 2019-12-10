Giants - Eagles: By the Numbers

Heartbreaking. That’s the only way to describe the New York Giants’ (2-11) 23-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) on Monday night.

New York took a 17-3 lead into the half, but the offense was unable to keep the pressure on Philly to totaling just 29 yards of total offense in the second half. With the offense unable to maintain possession, the Eagles clawed their way back to tie the game at 17-17 and force the game into overtime, eventually winning the game on the first possession of the extra period of play.

There’s no sugarcoating it: This franchise is in dire straits right now. And barring an inexplicable vote of confidence from ownership, it looks like the team is in for some major upheaval once the season is over.

The Giants will take to the road and try to break their franchise-record losing against the Washington Redskins in Week 15 - the last team they beat before their losing streak began. However, before we look ahead, let’s take one last look back at Week 14; this time, by the numbers.

0

The Giants allowed no first-half touchdowns for the second time in their past three games. Additionally, Big Blue became only the third team this season to keep the Eagles out of the end zone.

.497

With the loss, Eli Manning’s career record dropped to 116-117, giving him a .497 all-time winning percentage. Of the 12 quarterbacks that have won multiple Super Bowls, Manning is now the only signal-caller to have a losing record. Monday’s loss also marks the first time that Manning had a career record below .500 since Week 13 of the 2005 NFL season.

1

Leonard Williams’ roughing the passer penalty in the third quarter was the first such foul that the Giants committed this season.

3

Leonard Williams’ forced fumble in the first quarter on Monday night was just the third forced fumble of his career, giving him the fifth-most forced fumbles among active defensive linemen from his draft class (2015).

Also, Carson Wentz’ game-winning drive in overtime was his third-career game-winning drive against New York and the sixth overall game-winning drive of his career.

6

Eli Manning lost his sixth-straight start against the Eagles, tying Hall of Famer Troy Aikman for the longest losing streak by a starting quarterback against Philadelphia in the Super Bowl Era.

7

Darius Slayton’s two touchdown receptions on Monday night increased his 2019 total to seven on the year, giving him the highest touchdown total among rookie wide receivers this season. Also, with his 154 yards receiving against the Eagles, Slayton now has the fourth-most receiving yards of all rookie wideouts with 659.

9

The Giants have now lost nine-straight games this year, matching the longest losing streak in franchise history. 2019 is marks the fourth such season in which the Giants have experienced a nine-game losing streak, the first three of which occurred during the 1976, 2003, and 2004 seasons.

21

Eli Manning suffered his 21st career loss to the Eagles Monday night, which is the most losses he’s experienced at the hands of a single opponent.

87

Philly’s 23-17 win Monday night was its 87th victory in its all-time head-to-head series against New York. With the win, the Eagles now own an 87-86-2 all-time advantage in the 175 games they’ve played against the Giants (including four postseason games).

364

With his two touchdown passes on Monday night, Eli Manning passed 2004 NFL Draft classmate Ben Roethlisberger for seventh place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown list with 364.