New York Giants Risers and Fallers from Preseason Finale

The Giants final preseason game was an opportunity for some to knock a little of the game-time rust off before they open the season on September 11 in Nashville against the Titans.

For others, it was an opportunity to prove they should have a spot on the final roster. There are some key spots on the depth chart still up for grabs at several positions, and this last preseason game could have gone a long way in determining who will claim those final spots.

Ultimately who helped themselves, and who should be worried on cutdown day?

RB Josh Corbin | Helped

The rookie free agent signee from Florida State has been noticeable in every preseason game. He has performed well as a runner and as a pass receiver out of the backfield.

He brings size and explosiveness to the backfield and has special teams kickoff return ability. He was the leading rusher for the Giants. He had an 11-yard run and a 1-yard rushing touchdown. He also caught five passes and had a 20-yard reception.

Corbin and fellow running back Gary Brightwell both played, but Antonio Williams, the other back in the mix, did not get carries or targets, so that is something to consider.

TE Austin Allen | Helped

The 6-foot-9 tight end has taken advantage of his opportunities in the preseason. He is a huge target and has hauled in every pass thrown his way this preseason. He caught four passes for 40 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown reception at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

His blocking is still developing, but he is a willing blocker. With the injuries to other tight ends on the team, he has made decisions difficult for the coaches and front office. Daniel Bellinger is the presumptive TE1, but Allen has been more impressive as a pass receiver.

LB Austin Calitro | Helped

The Villanova product has had a really good training camp and flashed in every preseason game. Calitro may have had an uphill battle making this team coming into camp, but he has been one of the consistent standouts at linebacker.

This is his fifth team in as many seasons, and he obviously brings value as a special teamer, but he has also performed well as an interior linebacker. He has been good in coverage and a consistent tackler. In this game, he made five tackles, including a tackle for loss. He also returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

WR Darius Slayton | Hurt

There were 32 receptions during the final preseason game against the Jets, and of those, Slayton made none. That caps a rather unremarkable preseason for a guy who went into camp with a lot of question marks.

His performance during practices has not been great either. Something just has not seemed to click with him and this offense. He has opened the door for other receivers who have not accomplished nearly as much as he has for this team to receive strong consideration for his spot in that receiver room. It may be a couple of restless nights.

CB Harrison Hand | Hurt

Hand has not been a Giant very long, having just been picked up off waivers from Minnesota last week. Unfortunately, the former fifth-round pick from Temple was on coverage duty when Denzel Mims caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler.

When trying to make the team you just joined, that is not the impression you want to make. There may not be enough time for Hand to rise above some of the other corners who have been with the team longer and that the coaching staff trusts more.

