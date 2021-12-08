Giants Week 14 Injury Report: Saquon is Back on the List, Hope for Glennon
Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had finally come off the injury report last week, is back on it this week, listed as having an ankle issue.
Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) were all projected as being limited during the team's Wednesday walk-through practice.
Jones, who doctors have not yet cleared for contact, visited a Los Angeles specialist to evaluate his neck. Head coach Joe Judge continues to say that Jones's injury isn't considered season-ending at this point, but it looks more and more certain that he will miss his second straight game.
Giants Week 14 Injury Report: Saquon is Back on the List, Hope for Glennon
The Giants are crossing their fingers that Mike Glennon can clear the league's protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Should Giants Investigate a Trade for Seattle's Russell Wilson?
Wilson reportedly has interest in coming to New York if a divorce with the Seattle Seahawks is in the cards. But should the Giants make the trade?
New York Giants Week 14 Opponent First Look: Chargers Offense
Let's get to know who's who on the Los Angeles Chargers offense.
Backup quarterback Mike Glennon (concussion), receivers Kenny Golladay (rib) and Kadarius Toney (oblique), and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad) would not have practiced, according to the team's projections. Judge did express optimism that Glennon, who is in the league's protocol, might be cleared in time for Sunday's game.
The plan for Glennon was to practice on a limited basis Thursday and then see if he's able to go full throttle Friday. Quarterbacks are non-contact players, so Glennon won't have to worry about being hit.
More from Giants Country
- Saquon Barkley Makes an Honest Admission
- How the New York Giants Can Salvage Its Sinking Offense the Rest of this Season
- Daniel Jones Will Miss Game vs. Chargers
- Joe Judge Needs to be Honest with Fan Base
- New York Giants - Week 14 Storylines to Watch
- Giants Week 14 Opponent First Look: Chargers Offense
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel