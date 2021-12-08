Giants Week 14 Injury Report: Saquon is Back on the List, Hope for Glennon

The Giants are crossing their fingers that Mike Glennon can clear the league's protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had finally come off the injury report last week, is back on it this week, listed as having an ankle issue.

Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) were all projected as being limited during the team's Wednesday walk-through practice.

Jones, who doctors have not yet cleared for contact, visited a Los Angeles specialist to evaluate his neck. Head coach Joe Judge continues to say that Jones's injury isn't considered season-ending at this point, but it looks more and more certain that he will miss his second straight game.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon (concussion), receivers Kenny Golladay (rib) and Kadarius Toney (oblique), and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad) would not have practiced, according to the team's projections. Judge did express optimism that Glennon, who is in the league's protocol, might be cleared in time for Sunday's game.

The plan for Glennon was to practice on a limited basis Thursday and then see if he's able to go full throttle Friday. Quarterbacks are non-contact players, so Glennon won't have to worry about being hit.

