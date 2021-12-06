Giants QB Daniel Jones Reportedly Will Miss Game vs. Chargers

Plus how the Giants are approaching getting new quarterback Jake Fromm ready if he has to start.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will reportedly miss Sunday's game against the Chargers due to his ongoing neck injury suffered on the second play of the team's win over Philadelphia two weeks ago.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 24-year-old quarterback completed his visits with the Giants team doctors and independent specialists. The consensus was that it would be best to hold Jones out of action another week.

Giants head coach Joe Judge couldn't say if Jones's injury was season-ending, but he also didn't discount that possibility. The Giants, who were without Jones Sunday against the Dolphins, started backup Mike Glennon, but Glennon suffered a concussion, and his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers is in doubt.

With Jones expected to miss his second straight game, Judge said that the team would focus on getting Jake Fromm, whom they signed off the Bills practice squad last week, ready.

That could be a challenge for the Giants, who will also be without quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski this week after he was one of two team members (the other being guard Wes Martin) to test positive for COVID-19.

Regardless, Judge said they have a plan to get Fromm up to speed if he does indeed have to start on Sunday.

"The biggest thing you wanna do is just make sure that he has a grasp on what he would have to run within the game," Judge said. "For a guy has only been in your system for a couple days, you've gotta select more of a menu of what he can go ahead and operate within."

Judge praised Fromm for his intelligence and willingness to hit the ground running.

"He's an intelligent guy," he said. "He's got very good poise out there and he's got a very good presence. One of the things that's very impressive about this guy is you talk to former teammates of his, like we did before he got in here, and every single one of them lit up and said, 'We'd absolutely love to have that guy on the team.'"

Judge said that so far, Fromm has hit the ground running.

"He's got a lot of intangibles," Judge said. "In terms of him as a player, he's shown good competitiveness, the ability to go out there and handle some different situations.

"At this point he's been studying the playbook and studying the game plan. He's got some time to go ahead and keep on building with it. And he'll spend between today and tomorrow really getting ready for Wednesday's practice. In terms of being pleased with the way he is progressing so far, it's been a very short window with Jake, but we're encouraged by the way this guy works."

