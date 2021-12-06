Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Giants QB Daniel Jones Reportedly Will Miss Game vs. Chargers

Plus how the Giants are approaching getting new quarterback Jake Fromm ready if he has to start.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will reportedly miss Sunday's game against the Chargers due to his ongoing neck injury suffered on the second play of the team's win over Philadelphia two weeks ago.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 24-year-old quarterback completed his visits with the Giants team doctors and independent specialists. The consensus was that it would be best to hold Jones out of action another week.

Giants head coach Joe Judge couldn't say if Jones's injury was season-ending, but he also didn't discount that possibility. The Giants, who were without Jones Sunday against the Dolphins, started backup Mike Glennon, but Glennon suffered a concussion, and his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers is in doubt.  

With Jones expected to miss his second straight game, Judge said that the team would focus on getting Jake Fromm, whom they signed off the Bills practice squad last week, ready.

That could be a challenge for the Giants, who will also be without quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski this week after he was one of two team members (the other being guard Wes Martin) to test positive for COVID-19. 

Regardless, Judge said they have a plan to get Fromm up to speed if he does indeed have to start on Sunday.

