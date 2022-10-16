East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants are getting much-needed reinforcement for their Week 6 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is returning after missing the last three games with a sprained MCL. The Giants have missed Williams's presence on defense, particularly against the run, where in those three games he's been inactive, the Giants have allowed an average of 141.25 yards per game.

The Ravens are a run-heavy team, averaging 144.6 yards per game on the ground (seventh in the league). Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore rushing attack this season with 374 yards on 49 carries.

Williams had been listed as questionable for today's game after being limited in practice all week.

Also returning to the lineup for the first time since Week 1 is receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who has been sidelined with a sprained MCL and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. The Giants are ranked 31st in the league in passing yards (154.2 per game), and Robinson's shiftiness and speed in picking up yards after the catch can help boost that.

The team, who will be without receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), also elevated receiver Marcus Johnson Saturday from the practice squad for the third time to help in the passing game.

Also active for the Giants is tight end Tanner Hudson, who landed with a questionable diagnosis after being stricken with an undisclosed illness for most of the week. Hudson has been the Giants' best run-blocking tight end this season.

Besides Golladay and Toney, the rest of the Giants' inactives include defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Jason Pinnock (ankle), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf).

Safety Toney Jefferson (foot) was declared out by the team on Friday and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Because the Giants have two openings on the 53-man roster, they only had to list five inactives.

The Ravens' inactives include receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), all of whom were declared out by the Ravens on Friday. Running back Justice Hill (hamstring), listed as doubtful on the final injury report, is also inactive as is cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (healthy scratch).

Join the Giants Country Community