Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Baltimore Ravens

The New York Giants continue the first half of their season by rolling into a home date against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. The Giants, who opted not to take a bye after last weekend's trip to London, where they beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22, are looking to win their fifth game of the season and their fifth over a non-division opponent.

A victory would mark the first time in team history that the Giants have won their first five games against non-division opponents in a season. It would also make them the third team (the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in 2021, being the others) to accomplish the feat.

Let's check in with Raven Country publisher Todd Karpovich to get the lowdown on the Ravens.

The Ravens pass defense has had its share of struggles this year and is ranked dead last. What has been behind those struggles, and how do they adjust moving forward?

The Ravens are still 32nd against the pass, but they have played much better over the past two games. The main issue has been communication and players being caught out of position.

They are getting acclimated to new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and there have been growing pains. Safety Marcus Williams, second on the team with 33 tackles, suffered a dislocated wrist and is on IR. Rookie Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone will see increased reps with William out. This is a potential break for the Giants.

How has Ronnie Stanley’s return affected the Ravens’ offensive line?

Stanley finally made his debut in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals and performed well. According to the analytics, he played 22 offensive snaps and had 13 pass-blocking attempts, allowing zero pressures.

The Ravens rotated Stanley and Pat Mekari at left tackle. It was prudent because Mekari is also trying to bounce back from a sprained ankle. That strategy will likely continue this week with the concerns about the turf at MetLife Stadium.

John Harbaugh and the Ravens players seem to be downplaying facing former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale this weekend. But realistically speaking, how much of a concern is it given that Wink was in Baltimore for about a decade and probably knew every nook and cranny of how that team operates, not to mention its key personnel’s strengths and weaknesses?

The Ravens rarely provide bulletin-board material, so they are praising Martindale this week. Harbaugh said there are no bad feelings between him and Martindale, who spent a decade in Baltimore as an assistant coach. It was simply the right time for a change. Harbaugh and Martindale know each other's tendencies, so the Week 6 matchup could turn into a cat-and-mouse game.

"It’s going to be interesting that way. You recognize what’s on the tape, and he has new wrinkles, of course," Harbaugh said. "They do a great job; he’s a great coach. I’ve known Don ... We’ve been friends since we were kids in coaching, [and] I’m proud of him for what he did here, obviously. He’s doing a great job up there; they’re playing great defense. So, nothing but respect and love.

"It’s like, ‘He knows that we know, that we know that he knows, that he knows that we know.’ So, it’s something like that.”

What do you view as the X-factor in this game and why?

The keys to this game will be how quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense handle the blitz. Martindale knows they have struggled in the past against Cover 0, and he will likely stick with that strategy until the Ravens show they can overcome it.

The Ravens also want to take running back Saquon Barkley out of the game and make Daniel Jones win the game with his arm. This will create the potential for turnovers.

Who are some of the Ravens players no one is really talking about but should be?

The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps, and is a Pro Bowl returner, but he still flies somewhat under the radar from a national perspective.

Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. Jackson targeted Duvernay seven times and finished with a career-high five receptions for 54 yards in the 19-17 win. He also carried the ball three times for 24 yards, often running past a gang of defenders. The Ravens are going to continue to feed him the ball.

Join the Giants Country Community